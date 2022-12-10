Hold Rocketize, The Sandbox, and Axie Infinity before the bull market returns

Despite losing billions of money due to the crypto winter, crypto users hope a bull market may soon return. As cryptocurrency market trends show, many are buying into the new cryptocurrency, , alongside gaming tokens The Sandbox (SAND) and Axie Infinity (AXS) while awaiting the bull market return.

Many analysts believe Rocketize (JATO), The Sandbox (SAND), and Axie Infinity (AXS) have the potential to yield significant gains, helping users minimize losses. This article reviews these tokens to show why you should hold them while awaiting the bull market return. Let us begin with The Sandbox (SAND).

The Sandbox: Amazing Gaming Token to Buy for Cheap

The Sandbox (SAND) is a blockchain gaming crypto powering a virtual reality (VR) world where users can create, build, play, and monetize content.

As one of the crypto industry's best metaverse projects, The Sandbox (SAND) enables developers access to tools for creating play-to-earn (P2E) games. Through The Sandbox (SAND) project, users can immerse themselves in gameplay and social interactions while earning, buying, and trading assets.

The Sandbox (SAND) holders are open to participating in the booming NFT market since they are participating in an ecosystem driving the NFT explosion.

With The Sandbox (SAND) tokens, holders can buy NFT-based plots of land known as LANDs. With their LANDs, they can build and erect structures and host events that can fetch good money. LAND owners can also earn money by leasing or renting their LAND tokens to other users for a fee.

Many experts are bullish that The Sandbox (SAND) will reach the moon. Thanks to its gaming and decentralized finance (DeFi) capabilities, The Sandbox (SAND) has a high-yield potential and value. Therefore it is a cryptocurrency to buy now before the bull market returns.

Axie Infinity: Access to the World of AxisSince launching in 2018, Axie Infinity (AXS) has demonstrated its capacity to fetch users good returns. Like The Sandbox (SAND), the gaming and metaverse token is another cryptocurrency to buy now amid the crypto winter.

Axie Infinity (AXS) powers a VR world where users can buy upgradable NFT-based pets (Axis) and utilize them in gaming arenas. The more they play, the more their chances of earning NFT items they can sell for real money.

Axie Infinity (AXS) holders can groom their Axis with several upgrades and functionality and sell them for tens to thousands of dollars on the Axie marketplace.

With Axie Infinity (AXS), holders can earn long-term-based staking rewards that add more value to their holdings. Thanks to the crypto project's P2E features and NFT capability, Axie Infinity (AXS) is one of the cryptos most sought after.

Rocketize: NFT-Capable Meme Token with High-Yield PotentialAccording to analysts, the new cryptocurrency, Rocketize (JATO), has what it takes to generate higher returns than several leading cryptos.

Rocketize (JATO) will drive an ecosystem capable of attracting various crypto enthusiasts--a factor to help accelerate its growth and cryptocurrency market value. Although a meme token, Rocketize (JATO) aspires to follow in Shiba Inu's (SHIB) footsteps by bringing more utility into the meme coin sector.

As a community-focused project, Rocketize (JATO) users can provide and enjoy DeFi services with several means to earn passive income. The new cryptocurrency project will enable users to mint and trade NFTs, including meme trading cards, and attend NFT events.

With Rocketize (JATO), holders can earn via DeFi lending and staking, maximizing profit and financial benefits. The new cryptocurrency is deflationary and will implement several token burns to improve its demand and value.

Undoubtedly, Rocketize (JATO) has the potential to revive the cryptocurrency market and guarantee gains, which is why experts advise holding it now. The new cryptocurrency is on pre-sale and is already selling out.

Final Thoughts:According to expert analysis, Rocketize (JATO) boasts a capability. Alongside The Sandbox (SAND) and Axie Infinity (AXS), Rocketize (JATO) is a cryptocurrency to buy now for a chance to smile when the bull market returns.

