Hollywood Director Bronwen Hughes of 'Breaking Bad' Fame Lands in Mumbai for Untitled Indo-Global Rom-Com

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 14: Acclaimed Hollywood director Bronwen Hughes, known for her work on hit series like Breaking Bad, The Good Doctor, and 13 Reasons Why, as well as films starring Sandra Bullock and Hilary Swank, has arrived in Mumbai on May 12th midnight for her upcoming untitled romantic comedy centred around Indian culture and wedding celebrations worldwide.

The film, produced by Val Hill (Blade Runner 2049, 12 Strong), explores the vibrant traditions of Indian weddings through a global lens. Hughes is in India to finalize the Indian cast and crew and conduct initial location scouting across the country. The project is set to begin filming by the end of 2025, aiming to capture the grandeur and emotional richness of Indian festivities.

This exciting collaboration comes on the heels of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for "Global Collaborations" at the recent Waves event, where he encouraged Indian filmmakers to partner with international talent. The film aligns perfectly with this vision, blending Hollywood storytelling with India's cultural splendour.

Shivam Aggarwal, the Indian producer behind multiple global projects, is driving this cross-cultural venture. He stated, "This film is a celebration of India's wedding traditions on a global stage. With Bronwen's expertise and Val's production brilliance, we're creating something truly magical."

Preeti Singh, director of last year's release Aliya Basu Gayab Hai, is also attached to the project. The team believes that the world's growing fascination with Indian weddingssparked by events like Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's fairy-tale celebrationmakes this the perfect moment for such a film.

