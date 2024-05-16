Cannes [France], May 16: Padmashri Dr. Mukesh Batra's 10th book ‘Feel Good, Heal Good. Staying Happy with Homeopathy' published by Bloomsbury was launched by globally acclaimed Hollywood Film Producer Ashok Amritraj at the Festival of Cannes 2024. Hollywood Producer and Former Tennis Champion Ashok Amritraj launches Padmashri, Dr. Mukesh Batra's book ‘Feel Good. Heal Good' at the 77th Cannes Film Festival 2024, France.

Amritraj has produced over 100 films during his 35-year career with collective worldwide revenues in excess of US$2 billion. He partnered with every major studio in Hollywood and produced films starring the likes of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Robert De Niro, Bruce Willis, Sandra Bullock, Sylvester Stallone, Angelina Jolie, Cate Blanchett, Dustin Hoffman, Andrew Garfield, Steve Martin, Rajinikanth, Antonio Banderas, Jennifer Aniston, Nicolas Cage, and many more.

The International Launch was held at the Bharat Pavilion on 15 May 2024 at Cannes in the presence of Hollywood luminaries Hal Sadoff who produced Hotel Rwanda, William Pfiefer who brought Sony to India along with Government officials, Indian filmmakers and the global film industry among others.

Speaking on the occasion, Padmashri Dr. Mukesh Batra said, “I am very happy to launch my 10th book internationally at the most famous film festival in the world – Festival de Cannes. My book backed by my 50 years of medical experience in dealing with people suffering from emotional and mental health will be useful to readers globally.

The book talks about the prevention, non-addictive and safe homeopathic treatment and the self- help of problems like anxiety, depression, ADHD, stress and loneliness among others. Through this book I have attempted to create awareness, public debate and solutions of dealing with these not much talked about problems”. Staying Happy with Homeopathy' creates awareness and provides solutions to the increasing problems of mental and emotional health and is among the top 10 books on Amazon in the health, fitness and nutrition category even before its release.

Dr. Mukesh Batra is the Founder of Dr. Batra’s® Healthcare, the world's largest chain of over 225 homeopathy clinics across 6 countries. He has written the book to create awareness and provide solutions for emotional and mental disorders.

