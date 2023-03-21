Home loan interest rate revised by Central Bank

New Delhi (India), March 21: Public sector lender Central bank of India changes the Home loan interest rate. The ...

Home loan interest rate revised by Central Bank

New Delhi (India), March 21: Public sector lender Central bank of India changes the Home loan interest rate. The revised rate for interest rate for Home loan is applicable from 4th March, 23. Central Bank of India offers rate of interest rate for Home loan upto 30 lakh is 4.45  to 9.80 . Earlier it was 8.35 to 9.55. There is also changes in interest rate for Home loan  above 30  lakh upto 75 lakh i.e. 8.45 to 9.80. Earlier the rate was 8.35 to 9.55. The Rate of interest of Home loan above 75 lakh is revised from 4th March, 23. The revised rate is 8.45 to 9.80

Rate of Interest on Fixed Deposit
 Highest Slab1 year tenure3 year tenure5 year tenure
Previous w.e.f. 10.02.20238.607.256.756.75
Revised w.e.f. 10.03.20238.607.256.756.75

Central bank also cleared that there is no changes in Rate of Interest on Fixed Deposit. Highest Slab s 8.60, for 1 year tenure is 7.25, for 3 year tenure it was 6.75 and for 5 year tenure it was 6.75.

Rate of Interest on Home Loan
 Up to 30 lakhAbove 30 lakh &

up to 75 lakh

Above 75 lakh
Previous w.e.f. 04.01.20238.35 to 9.558.35 to 9.558.35 to 9.55
Revised w.e.f. 04.03.20238.45 to 9.808.45 to 9.808.45 to 9.80

