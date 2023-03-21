Home loan interest rate revised by Central Bank

New Delhi (India), March 21: Public sector lender Central bank of India changes the Home loan interest rate. The revised rate for interest rate for Home loan is applicable from 4th March, 23. Central Bank of India offers rate of interest rate for Home loan upto 30 lakh is 4.45 to 9.80 . Earlier it was 8.35 to 9.55. There is also changes in interest rate for Home loan above 30 lakh upto 75 lakh i.e. 8.45 to 9.80. Earlier the rate was 8.35 to 9.55. The Rate of interest of Home loan above 75 lakh is revised from 4th March, 23. The revised rate is 8.45 to 9.80

Rate of Interest on Fixed Deposit Highest Slab 1 year tenure 3 year tenure 5 year tenure Previous w.e.f. 10.02.2023 8.60 7.25 6.75 6.75 Revised w.e.f. 10.03.2023 8.60 7.25 6.75 6.75

Central bank also cleared that there is no changes in Rate of Interest on Fixed Deposit. Highest Slab s 8.60, for 1 year tenure is 7.25, for 3 year tenure it was 6.75 and for 5 year tenure it was 6.75.

Rate of Interest on Home Loan Up to 30 lakh Above 30 lakh & up to 75 lakh Above 75 lakh Previous w.e.f. 04.01.2023 8.35 to 9.55 8.35 to 9.55 8.35 to 9.55 Revised w.e.f. 04.03.2023 8.45 to 9.80 8.45 to 9.80 8.45 to 9.80

