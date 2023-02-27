Homeopathy is the medicine for the future!

Dr Ummekulsum Baghwala, Homeopath

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], February 27: Homeopathy was always known to have a placebo effect and was also called by various names until the biggest threat to human health was seen in the name of covid19 pandemic, after which people started to look for and understand various alternative systems of medicine.

Homeopathy is the second largest preferred system of medicine across the globe. As people are now looking for a more natural and gentler mode of treatment, we see patients who value health and are willing to heal in the true sense and not looking for a quick fix. People had enough time in the lockdown phase to understand the importance of a good diet, lifestyle and reduction of chemical intake, especially chemically loaded large doses used for a quick fix. This is just one of the reasons why homeopathy is the medicine of the future; here are a few others, along with why homeopathy has to coexist with modern medicine.

Modern medicine has to be used in life-saving situations like accidents, anaphylactic reactions when there is no time for the body to heal on its own and needs chemically large doses to save a life. Still, today modern medicine is misused in every little pain and discomfort; here comes the role of a gentle mode of treatment like homeopathy that needs to co-exist. We need to understand when to use homeopathy or modern medicine or just correct our lifestyle.

With this, there is also awareness about how natural treatments and healthy lifestyles can correct hormonal issues and child health. I have personally seen gynae refusing to give OCP for hormonal imbalance, which can be corrected with lifestyle changes and alternative treatment.

Homeopathy uses small doses high in quality just to trigger the process of healing. With so much evidence available today homeopathy should be and will be the medicine of the future.

Dr Ummekulsum Baghwala, a passionate Homeopath from Mumbai and now settled in Indore. She is an amazing speaker and has a great interest in reading. Dr Baghwala has a passion for working for women and children and has been seeing amazing results with Homeopathy and other Holistic Approach. She has a clinic in Indore and has patients from more than 25 cities all over the world via online consultation. Her main aim is to heal irrespective of time and distance and patients off medication. Patients with hormonal imbalances, skin issues, and many children have got off medication after the treatment.

The main aim is to make the life of the patient easier effortlessly with the help of natural methods and sustainable lifestyle changes.

