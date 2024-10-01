HOMETHON Property Expo 2024 Goes Green

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] October 1: The National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO), which has organised the third edition of India's largest real estate property expo ‘HOMETHON Property Expo 2024' from October 4 to 6th, 2024 at the JIO World Convention Centre, BKC, Mumbai, is all set to go green.

On the onset of HOMETHON Property Expo 2024, NAREDCO Maharashtra has announced that it would sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) as a part of its ‘Sustainable and Environment – Friendly Future Housing' initiative in the presence of Shri Eknath Shinde, Chief Minister of Maharashtra, on the day of inauguration of the HOMETHON Property Expo 2024 on 4th October, 2024. Over 50,000 homebuyers have already shown interest through registrations to fulfil their dream of home-ownership; with this year’s pre-event registrations nearly doubling compared to the last two years.

As part of this initiative, NAREDCO Maharashtra has collaborated with PHOENIX FOUNDATION SANSTHA led by a veteran Agriculturist, an advocate of Bamboo Cultivation as a Climate-Resilient Action Mr Pasha Patel who is the Chairman of Agriculture Price Commission of Maharashtra and also an Executive Chairman of the task force appointed by the Maharashtra Government under Atal Bamboo Sumruddhi Yojana.

With this collaboration, NAREDCO Maharashtra, under the guidance of Mr Pasha Patel, will spread awareness among the developers for using Bamboos, as a climate-friendly material in housing construction projects and take the pledge to focus on constructing future housing with environment-friendly, sustainability initiatives, as its commitment towards the environment.

Commenting on this initiative, Mr. Rajan Bandelkar, Vice Chairman, NAREDCO says, “NAREDCO Maharashtra is dedicated to creating a robust sustainable ecosystem, as a trade-off between the homebuyers and the developers, which would have a positive impact on the climate footprint. As a unique step, this year's HOMETHON Property Expo will showcase our commitment towards delivering sustainable future housing. Exploring the usage of Bamboo, other climate-friendly material and further climate-friendly actions would mark our commitment to support the net zero initiatives at the State and the country's level.”

Commenting on the HOMETHON Property Expo, Mr. Prashant Sharma, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra said, “We are witnessing an exceptional surge in homebuyer interest, significantly driving up the demand for housing. We are thrilled to host the HOMETHON Property Expo 2024, where we expect a notable increase in home sales. This year's expo will feature exclusive discounts and special Dussehra offers from developers and housing finance companies, providing a prime opportunity for buyers to secure their dream homes at great value. I encourage all potential buyers to take advantage of these exceptional deals at HOMETHON Property Expo 2024. This year's HOMETHON Property Expo is going green, as it will usher the homebuyers experience into green, environment-friendly housing projects.”

Further elaborating on the contribution of real estate sector in sustainable development, Mr Pasha Patel said, “In order to combat climate change in the state, the real estate industry can be a major contributor, as it can promote sustainable housing by extensively using material such as Bamboos as an alternative to conventional materials in construction projects, which will positively impact the climate and combat rising temperate issues. Besides, the trade body can significantly support Bamboo plantation programme being proposed by the BMC within the city and other such initiatives in MMR and other parts of the State.”

Besides green initiatives, HOMETHON Property Expo 2024 will also witness other unique initiatives. In a distinct move to focus on opening up multiple avenues for the much-needed talent pool for development of the real estate sector from engineering, construction technology to marketing, finance to sales spectrum, the expo will discuss various career opportunities the sector could throw open for the aspirants. In order to boost the ‘Redevelopment' landscape within MMR and establish a bridge of trust and transparency between the developers and the housing societies, the experts will deliberate on chalking out the path to engage with the stakeholders of housing societies in MMR to guide on various opportunities underlying from the redevelopment stand point.

The HOMETHON Expo 2024, which is endorsed by Bollywood's star couple, Riteish and Genelia Deshmukh, will showcase over 1000 top notch projects from leading developers from Maharashtra, which will be within the price range of Rs 19 Lakhs to Rs 9 Crore, both in affordable and luxury segments, with likely incentives such as no-stamp duty or registration charges and also offer attractive home loan schemes from top housing finance companies. The expo will include properties from across Mumbai and MMR as well as Thane, Kalyan, Navi Mumbai, Panvel, Raigad, Mira Road, Vasai, Virar etc. and also from Pune, Nashik and Nagpur.

