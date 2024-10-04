HOMETHON Property Expo 2024 sees 77 New Launches with over Rs 10,000 crore inventory for sale

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 4: In a spectacular showcase of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region's vibrant real estate sector, more than 77 new projects were launched at the third edition of HOMETHON Property Expo 2024 organised by NAREDCO Maharashtra, which began at Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai today. Over Rs 10,000 crore worth of inventory has been launched in the MMR region and is being showcased at the expo. This mega event presents buyers with an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in Mumbai's most dynamic real estate market. The inventory features a comprehensive range of properties, from affordable housing to luxury residences and premium land parcels, catering to diverse buyer needs.

The expo will be on till October 6, 2024 and has already witnessed a spurt with over 75,000 homebuyers registered for the three-day exhibition to explore various options of property buying in Mumbai Metropolitan Region and other parts of Maharashtra. This year's registration numbers are almost triple over the last year indicating a huge demand for home ownership by the buyers for housing properties at different locations with multiple price points coupled with attractive offers. Mr Prashant Sharma, President, NAREDCO Maharashtra revealed the fact on the occasion of inauguration of HOMETHON Property Expo 2024.

Sharma also announced the launch of NAREDCO Maharashtra's yet another ambitious initiative of 'Redevelopment Council' whereby a special window has been set up in the Expo to solicit the enquiries of housing societies from all across the MMR and rest of Maharashtra and facilitate a complete advisory and execution of redevelopment proposals made by the incumbent societies. Until now, over 4000 housing societies have already registered to seek redevelopment proposals.

HOMETHON Property Expo 2024 also saw a unique initiative whereby NAREDCO MAHARASHTRA has put forth its plans to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Government of Maharashtra to promote eco-friendly and sustainable urban development and instill green building practices among the real estate fraternity. For the same, NAREDCO Maharashtra will soon sign an MoU with Maharashtra State Agriculture Price Commission chaired by Pasha Patel, informed Rajan Bandelkar, Vice Chairman, NAREDCO.

Commenting on the significance of the expo, Prashant Sharma, President of NAREDCO Maharashtra said, "The HOMETHON Property Expo will be a game changer for the MMR real estate sector. With over 10,000 crore of inventories up for sale and 77+ new projects launched, this expo will play a pivotal role in addressing the region's housing demands. It's the perfect platform for developers and buyers to connect, and with such a diverse range of offerings, we believe there's something for everyone."

Dr Niranjan Hiranandani, Chairman, NAREDCO says, "The housing market is currently experiencing a vibrant surge, fueled by greater job stability, increased disposable incomes, and rising aspirations. Against this backdrop, and with the added excitement of the festive season, this property exhibition is uniquely positioned to help home buyers achieve their long-cherished dream of owning a home."

Rajan Bandelkar, Vice Chairman, NAREDCO says, "NAREDCO Maharashtra is dedicated to creating a robust ecosystem marked by trust and transparency, which has significantly bolstered home buyer confidence. This property expo offers an exceptional opportunity for developers to showcase their premium projects and connect with prospective buyers. With exclusive discounted rates and a wide range of options, this event is designed to make the home-buying process more accessible and rewarding for all. We are excited to facilitate this vital connection and support our vision of making home ownership a reality for many."

This mega event presents buyers with an once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to invest in Mumbai's most dynamic real estate market. The inventory features a comprehensive range of properties, from affordable housing to luxury residences and premium land parcels, catering to diverse buyer needs. HOMETHON 2024 will also provide visitors with the opportunity to engage in one-on-one consultations with real estate professionals, offering personalized guidance on the home-buying process.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor