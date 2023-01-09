Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Mr. Bhupendrabhai Patel inaugurated the first ever comprehensive State-of-Art Transplant ICU in the state of Gujarat at Marengo CIMS Hospital

Hon’ble Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel with Dr. Raajiv Singhal, Founding Member, MD & CEO – Marengo Asia Healthcare, Dr Keyur Parikh, Chairman, Marengo CIMS Hospital along with Marengo CIMS Hospital doctors at JIC 2023

This is the first ever comprehensive transplant ICU in the entire Gujarat

Marengo CIMS Hospital, Ahmedabad has emerged as a regional Centre of Excellence for organ transplants

The hospital is a single roof stop for transplants of organs such as heart, lungs, kidneys, liver, and bone marrow

Marengo CIMS is reputed to have conducted the first ever heart transplant in Gujarat and the first ever lung transplant in the state

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], January 9: The Hon’ble Chief Minister of Gujarat, Mr Bhupendrabhai Patel inaugurated the first ever comprehensive State-of-the-Art transplant ICU at Marengo CMS Hospital today. The event was also graced by the Chief Guest, Hon’ble Shri Manoj Aggarwal, Additional Chief Secretary, Health & Family Welfare Development.

Gujarat’s first private and most comprehensive, State-of-the-Art Transplant ICU has been established to meet the demands of the transplant programs in the state in heart, lung, liver, kidneys, and bone marrow transplant surgeries. Marengo CIMS Hospital hosts highest levels of clinical excellence and medical expertise and has emerged as the regional Centre of Excellence for organ transplants. The hospital is also positioned in Gujarat as the only private hospital to offer five organ transplant surgeries under one roof.

The transplant ICU’s are equipped with 15 ICU beds. There are individual positive pressure ICU units with separate AHA and hepa filters to enhance patient safety and maintain highest levels of hygiene standards for infection control. These modular ICU’s are equipped with individual spacious cabins, are well ventilated with a lot of natural light providing a positive healing ambience and environment. The ICU’s are also equipped with hemodynamic monitoring facility to observe all parameters with every beat. It is also a complete inhouse facility particularly for heart, liver, and kidney support system.

This world class facility is additionally equipped with advanced systems such as artificial heart, LVAD, ECMO, CRRT, TEG, and Nitric Oxide among others. The patients are also provided with on-bed physiotherapy services.

Dr. Raajiv Singhal, Founding Member, Managing Director & CEO – Marengo Asia Healthcare, said, “Knowledge, technology and clinical excellence have been the driving factors of transforming the practice of medicine resulting in optimized outcomes. Critical care is no exception at all. In consequential evolvement of sub-specialties, we have entered a phase in critical care that has become pivotal in dealing with complexities that are close to organ transplants. While challenges to the healthcare system in management of organ transplant patients in their pre and post operative phase continue to remain, developments in reducing the risks have helped in better outcomes, bringing down morbidity and mortality of organ recipients. Marengo CIMS Hospital has played a significant role in having conducted the first heart transplant, the first lung transplant in the state of Gujarat and setting high benchmarks to emerge as a regional Centre of Excellence in organ transplants.

The establishing of the comprehensive state-of-the-art Transplant ICU is in the direction of achieving the high goals the doctors have set for the hospital and themselves.”

Dr Keyur Parikh, Chairman, Marengo CIMS Hospital says, “In the transplant intensive care unit (TICU) we have created in the premises of Marengo CIMS hospital, the patient will receive closely monitored care from our specialist intensive care team. While the transplant team will be closely involved in the patient’s care following the surgery, there will be a team of support staff to constantly monitor the organ transplanted in the recipient, blood pressure, sugar levels, breathing patterns and pain management. The transplant post operative care team will additionally be supported by an extremely high level of bedside technology and constant medical supervision for better outcome in the recovery of the patient.”

Organ transplant is a highly specialised field of medical practice. The surgeries involve intricacies that can be very challenging for both, the patient, and the operating doctor. This makes it very important for a unit such as the transplant ICU to be part of a hospital’s infrastructure where organ transplants are conducted. With stringent infection control policies in place for transplant patients, the ICUs provide care in isolation for them and offer a healing experience with a noteworthy standard of care in a protective environment.

About Marengo Asia Healthcare:

Marengo Asia Healthcare is an operating platform with 1300 beds across three hospitals spread over Delhi NCR, Ahmedabad and Bhuj. Marengo Asia Healthcare is poised to expand Pan India and is aiming towards creating centers of excellence in all its networked hospitals in key specialties like – Cardiac sciences, Oncology, Neurosciences, Orthopedics, Critical Care, Accident & Emergency, Renal Sciences, Gastro & Transplants. The platform is focused on bringing global expertise and clinical excellence at international levels and multi-super specialty services. Built on the ‘Four A’ pillars, Marengo Asia’s approach is based on Awareness, Affordability, Accessibility and Accountability. With a vision of “Patient First Approach”, where all decisions taken are aimed at the benefits for patients first, the platform offers comprehensive healthcare to ensure no patient goes untreated. Marengo Asia Healthcare has investments from Samara Capital, QRG Family Investment Office and Godrej Family Investment Office.

About Marengo CIMS Hospital:

CIMS Marengo Asia Network Hospital is a 350-bedded multi-super specialty, modern, patient–friendly “Green Hospital “providing a range of outpatient and inpatient preventive, diagnostic and treatment services. The hospital provides world-class treatment and excellent healthcare services for most diseases and medical problems with one of the highest success rates in India. Delivering the highest standards of global healthcare, CIMS Hospital is accredited by JCI – Joint Commission International (USA), NABH (National Accreditation Board for Hospitals & Healthcare Providers) and NABL (National Accreditation Board for Testing and Calibration Laboratories) for providing quality healthcare and patient safety across India.

