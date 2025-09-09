Honda cars India to cut prices by up to Rs 95,500 over GST reforms

New Delhi, Sep 9 Honda Cars India Limited (HCIL) on Tuesday announced that it will pass on the full benefit of the recently announced GST Reforms 2025 to its customers.

The revised prices will come into effect from September 22, making Honda’s popular models more affordable just ahead of the festive season.

According to the company, prices of the Honda Amaze 2nd Gen will drop by up to Rs 72,800, while the newly launched Amaze 3rd Gen will see a reduction of up to Rs 95,500.

The Honda Elevate will become cheaper by up to Rs 58,400, and the Honda City will see a price cut of up to Rs 57,500.

Customers booking their cars now can take advantage of both the upcoming GST-linked price reductions and the ongoing festive offers.

Deliveries under the new pricing structure will begin from Navratri onwards.

“We welcome the Government’s new GST Reforms 2025 which come at a very timely juncture for the auto industry. These progressive measures will not only make vehicles more accessible to customers but also boost festive season demand,” said Kunal Behl, Vice President, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Limited.

“As demand peaks, we encourage customers to book early to ensure timely delivery during the auspicious period and avail benefits from both GST reduction and festive offers,” Behl added.

“Variant-wise revised prices will be shared by Honda dealerships. Festive offers are also available across models at authorised Honda dealerships, giving customers additional savings during the festive buying season,” the company said.

Meanwhile, from September 22, the Goods and Services Tax (GST) on small cars, motorcycles up to 350cc, three-wheelers, buses, trucks, and ambulances will be cut from 28 per cent to 18 per cent.

This move will make many budget-friendly vehicles cheaper by nearly 10 per cent.

Cars like the Maruti Suzuki Alto, Hyundai Grand i10, and Tata Tiago will become more affordable, while popular two-wheelers such as the Honda Shine, Bajaj Pulsar, Honda Activa, and Hero Splendor will also see price drops.

