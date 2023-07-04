Honda Global creates Hi-tech Experience Galleries with Communication Crafts

New Delhi (India), July 4: Communication Crafts, Gujarat’s 1st Mission-driven creative agency, has announced the successful completion of their extraordinary experience design project: the design and execution of two immersive experience galleries for Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India at their state-of-the-art plant in Vithalapur, Gujarat. These galleries were created to cater to Honda’s national and international visitors, offering them a captivating journey into the legacy, technical expertise, and scale of production at the facility.

“The Honda Experience Galleries at the Vithalapur plant mark a significant achievement for Communication Crafts. We successfully added another major service – Experience Design, to our 360° capability. Going beyond the usual role of a creative agency, we undertook the entire project in turnkey model. It presented us with an opportunity to explore an agency-wide departmental collaboration to deliver a truly 360° outcome,” said Chirag Dagli, Director – Creative Business, Communication Crafts.

The Vithalapur plant, known as the 4F Smiling & Fun Factory, serves as a global resource centre for Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India, placing Gujarat on the world map of innovation and excellence. As the manufacturing hub for the iconic Honda Activa, which is exported worldwide, Honda desired an engaging platform to showcase their story and technical prowess. However, the challenge lay in finding a way to present this information in an attractive and easily digestible format, amidst the bustling activity of the factory floor.

“We are thrilled to have delivered a cutting-edge solution that showcases Honda’s rich heritage and technical excellence,” added Chirag. “This project combined storytelling, visualizing, building interactive displays, touchscreen experience, sight and sound show, usage of IOT and automation to deliver an extraordinary experience. Our team’s dedication and creativity have transformed the factory visit experience, leaving a lasting impression on every visitor.”

Communication Crafts rose to the challenge with their innovative solutions, resulting in two cutting-edge experience galleries that seamlessly integrated graphical, physical, and video elements. One of the standout features was an interactive sight and sound show that narrated the story, technical aspects, and scale of Honda’s operations at the Vithalapur plant. The visitor’s journey was controlled by a centrally placed touchscreen, which allowed them to customize their experience by managing the lights, sounds, and videos.

To enhance the visual impact, physical installations were strategically placed throughout the galleries. These included Honda 2-wheelers taking flight, symbolizing the wings in the Honda logo, as well as podiums showcasing their impressive engines. Another remarkable feature was an imploded view of the iconic 2-wheeler, providing visitors with an immersive experience of the combi brake technology, which can be challenging to explain but easy to comprehend through direct interaction.

The end-to-end execution of this project by Communication Crafts has made a significant impact on the Vithalapur plant. Not only have these galleries streamlined the visitor experience, eliminating the need for tedious presentations and exhausting factory tours, but they have also left a lasting impression on Honda’s guests.

Impressed by the flawless execution, Honda is already planning to replicate the success of these galleries by introducing similar experiences across India in the future. This accomplishment reinforces Communication Crafts’ position as a trusted partner for turnkey projects, going above and beyond their role as a creative marketing agency.

By blending creativity, technology, and meticulous execution, the agency has created an exceptional experience that showcases Honda’s remarkable legacy and technical expertise, leaving a lasting impact on visitors.

