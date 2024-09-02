Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India sales rise 13 pc to 5.4 lakh units in August

New Delhi [India], September 2 : Continuing the year on a high note with double-digit growth, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Monday announced its overall sales in August 2024.

During the month, the company's dispatches stood at 538,852 units, registering 13 per cent year-on-year growth, the company said in a statement.

It includes domestic sales of 491,678 units and 47,174 units exports. The domestic sales for the month registered 9 per cent yearly growth while the exports grew by a massive 79 per cent over the same period of last year.

So far in 2024-25, during April-August, domestic sales were 2,345,028 units and exports stood at 229,716 units.

As a business milestone, HMSI has achieved the remarkable feat of selling over 30 lakh units in Madhya Pradesh.

During the month, expanding road safety awareness in India, HMSI conducted awareness campaigns in 11 cities across India - Udaipur (Rajasthan), Jorhat (Assam), Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala), Sagar (Madhya Pradesh), Nandurbar (Maharashtra), Bathinda (Punjab), Thiruvallur (Tamil Nadu), Hyderabad (Telangana), Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh), Ramgarh (Jharkhand), and Aurangabad (Maharashtra).

In July, the company's dispatches stood at 483,100 units, registering a massive 43 per cent year-on-year growth. It included domestic sales of 439,118 units and 43,982 units of exports.

A rise in bike and scooter sales is an indication that rural spending is on the rise.

HMSI's product line-up includes four scooter models (Activa and Dio in 110cc scooters, Activa 125 and Dio 125 in 125cc scooters) and in the motorcycle category the company offers nine models across 100-110cc (Shine 100, CD 110 Dream Deluxe and Livo), 125cc (Shine 125 and SP125), 160cc (Unicorn and SP160) and 180-200cc (Hornet 2.0 and CB200X) segments along with other special edition models.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor