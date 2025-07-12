VMPL

New Delhi [India], July 12: HONOR India, a leading global provider of smart devices, is set to make history with the country's first-ever community-led smartphone launch on 13th July 2025, unveiling a device that promises to be the best smartphone under ₹25,000. Taking place simultaneously across seven major citiesDelhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and Lucknow, this pioneering event redefines the traditional product unveiling format by putting HONOR's fans at the forefront, making them the face and driving force behind the launch.

India's First Community Led Smartphone Launch HONOR X9c 5G Debuts July 13

Instead of a traditional on-stage event, the HONOR X9c 5G will be introduced through grassroots-driven, real-time experiences curated and led by the community itself.

This launch is not just about cutting-edge tech, it's about putting the spotlight on real users and loyal community champions across India. From Lucknow, the community includes Shashank Dwivedi, Utkarsh Pandey, Anand Yadav, Ram Lakhan Pandey, and Vishist Pratap Singh. Representing Delhi are Ansh Khan, Manav Bansal, Prakash, Utkarsh, Manthan, Deepti, and Amit. From Ahmedabad, we have Aryan, Anjum, Dhruv, Tej, and Uvesh. The Kolkata squad features Sarfaraz, Arijit, Siddharth, Rohit, and Kusumika Pathak. In Hyderabad, we're joined by Lokesh, Arijit, Teja, Rajendra Prasad, and Vijay. Kochi brings in Arun, Jayprasad, Adithyan, and James. And joining from Mumbai are Bhole Singh, Ayush Maurya, Misbah, Nitesh, and Nafiz representing the spirit of India's west coast.

Each of these individuals will co-host the launch in their cities, offering a hyper-local, authentic experience that reflects HONOR's commitment to listening, engaging, and building with its community. The HONOR X9c 5G is more than a flagship, it's a movement led by the people who matter most.

"At HONOR, we believe true innovation goes beyond technology, it's about people. This community-led launch is a tribute to the voices that matter most: our users. By placing them at the heart of this milestone, we're not just launching a smartphone, we're building a more human, authentic connection with every user across India." Said CP Khandelwal, CEO PSAV Global, HONOR's Official Brand Partner in India.

Key Highlights of the Community-Led Launch:

* Live Durability to test best Durable Phone: Fans will subject the device to drop challenges and water dunk tests to demonstrate its SGS-certified toughness and IP65M rating.

* Camera Battles to test best AI camera Phone: Powered by the device's 108MP AI Camera, users will capture photos in low light and real-world scenarios to showcase its performance.

* Instant Purchase via QR Codes: Attendees can buy the device on the spot through QR-enabled buying stations.

* User-Generated Content: Moments from the event will be created and shared by fans, with select clips and stories featured on HONOR India's official platforms.

* Exclusive Giveaways: Live buyers will receive curated gift boxes, while top contributors will get limited-edition HONOR merchandise.

The HONOR X9c 5G combines a suite of powerful features that make it one of the most durable and intelligent devices in its class:

* Triple layered durability

* 6600mAh DXOMARK gold-rated battery

* 66W HONOR SuperCharge

* MagicOS with AI-powered assistant

* 108MP Pro-Grade AI Camera

* Ultra-durable Curved AMOLED Display

Built to withstand real-world challenges and powered by next-gen AI, the HONOR X9c 5G is not just ready for Indiait's being launched by India.

The HONOR X9c, which holds the Guinness World Record for "The Most People Performing a Mobile Phone Drop Test Simultaneously," is now available on Amazon.in as part of a special limited-time Prime Day offer.Users can get the device for just ₹19,999 by availing all applicable bank discounts. This deal brings flagship-grade featureslike a 108MP OIS camera, a curved AMOLED display, a massive 6600mAh battery, 8GB RAM and 256GB ROM and a durable, drop-resistant designat an unbeatable price. The offer is live at https://www.amazon.in/dp/B0FB9FP3G5 and valid only while stocks last.

#HONORX9c5G #UnbreakableAISmartphone #FirstEverFanLaunch #HONORIndia

