HONOR Launches HONOR MagicBook X14 with 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Processor and Windows 11

Global technology brand HONOR, will be launching its latest 11th Gen laptop in India - HONOR MagicBook X 14 11th gen i5. HONOR continuing its MagicBook X14 series boasts a sleek and premium design, unparalleled power, and provides an all-round magical experience. Equipped with Intel® CoreTM 11th gen Processor, the HONOR MagicBook X 14 delivers upgraded performance in a premium and slim aluminum body. Designed to deliver unmatched productivity to young consumers around the world, the latest series feature 2-in-1 Fingerprint Power Button, Long Battery Life, 65W Type-C Fast Charging, Backlit Keyboard, and Pop-Up Webcam. Perfect for those who spend long hours in front of a screen, the new HONOR MagicBook X 14 comes equipped with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification and special eye comfort mode that enables to adjust the color temperature of the screen, further reducing the level of harmful blue light by 50 per cent.

Starting today HONOR MagicBook X 14 11th gen i5 will be available in the Indian market exclusively via Amazon. The HONOR MagicBook X 14 11th gen i5 8+512GB will be available to purchase at INR 41,990 in the launch period from INR 46,990. The exclusive offer will be limited till January 20th, 2023 on Amazon onlywww.amazon.in/dp/B0BPH1VXTX?th=1

Upon purchase, consumers will be able to unlock exclusive instant discount benefits worth INR 3000. And can also avail of Bank offers and NCE offer available on Amazon.

"HONOR pushes industry benchmarks and elevates user experience in every aspect through intelligent solutions and groundbreaking technologies. Post the success of the MagicBook series in 2022 HONOR brings cost-effective premium laptops in India and we are happy to partner with them," said the CEO of PSAV Global tech, the official partner for HONOR in India. He added, "We have also extended the support to provide after-sale services to HONOR Laptops customers and have set up a dedicated support team to ensure that the customers have a seamless after-sales experience.'' Assuring best-in-class service for the new MagicBook X series, the after-sales services include a 1-year exclusive warranty, free pick & drop, and walk-in facilities at PSAV service centers. The service centers are located across India in Bihar, Jharkhand, Assam, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Jammu & Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamilnadu, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Maharashtra, and West Bengal. Customers can also connect with experts via the Toll-free number 1800 309 8970 and mail their queries to customersupport@psavglobaltech.com. Additionally, MagicBook X customers can get support on social media via Twitter -

"twitter.com/psavindia"

HONOR INDIA Warranty Registration: psavglobaltech.com/registrationHONOR INDIA Service Center 2023 psavglobaltech.com/honor-service-center-india/

Premium Lightweight Design and Eye Comfort HONOR Full View Display for Enhanced Eye Protection

Featuring a lightweight aluminum body, the HONOR MagicBook X 14 11th gen weighs just 1.38kg[1] and is only 15.9mm thin[2] easily fitting in most bags and allowing users to enjoy ultimate portability on the go. The perfect device to match any occasion, the HONOR MagicBook X 14 11th gen is available in premium Space Gray. With a 14-inch stunning Eye Comfort HONOR Full View Display, 4.8mm ultra-slim bezels on three sides, and an 84 per cent screen-to-body ratio[3]. The HONOR MagicBook X 14 11th gen delivers an immersive viewing experience and superior picture quality, ensuring users can capture every detail on their screen. Thanks to its 180-degree hinge opening[4], users can also adjust the screen to the best viewing angle and lay it completely flat when sharing content with others.

Perfect for those who spend long hours in front of a screen, the HONOR MagicBook X 14 11th gen comes with TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light Certification and TUV Rheinland Flicker-free Certification, ensuring enhanced eye protection and a comfortable viewing experience while studying, working, or binge-watching TV shows.

HONOR MagicBook X 14 is Equipped with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 Processor and All-day 56Wh Powerful Battery.

Powered by the 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 processor[5], the HONOR MagicBook X 14 delivers an upgraded performance with a maximum turbo frequency of 4.2GHz[6].

Enabling users to process heavy-duty tasks with greater ease and efficiency, the HONOR MagicBook X 14 come equipped with dual-channel memory, improving the transmission rate by up to 50 per cent compared to single-channel memory[7]. Along with 8GB of DDR4 dual-channel RAM[8] and one of the fastest internal storage drives, PCIe NVMe SSD, Intel® Iris® Xe Graphics, users can enjoy greater speed when processing multimedia files, editing photos and videos, or gaming with friends.

Ensuring an uninterrupted experience while gaming, the HONOR MagicBook X 14 comes with an advanced Supersized Cooling Fan, which achieves up to 38 per cent[9] higher air intake and enables efficient heat dissipation to maintain a manageable temperature even during long periods of use. Along with a massive 56Wh battery[10], users can enjoy up to 9.9 hours of local 1080p video playback or 9.2 hours of web page browsing[11] on a single full charge. For those on the move, the new 65W Fast Charger weighing just 200g can power the device up to 68 per cent in just 60 minutes[12].

PSAV GLOBAL TECH PRIVATE LIMITED is an official partner for HONOR in India. It has a widespread network of 5,000+ retailers & 100+ distributors that spans both rural and urban areas across India in the top 100+ cities.

FB: fb.com/psavindiaInstagram: instagram.com/psavindia

YT: "www.youtube.com/channel/UCdddObAHsdGroQ8BYrJwILQ"

[1] The HONOR MagicBook X 14 weighs only 1.38kg.

[2] The HONOR MagicBook X 14 is only 15.9mm thin.[3] The HONOR MagicBook X 14 has a screen-to-body ratio of 84 per cent with the 4.8mm thin bezels on three sides.

[4] Available on the HONOR MagicBook X 14.

[5] HONOR MagicBook X 14 comes with 11th Gen Intel® Core™ i5-1135G7 processor.[6] Data from Intel. The highest turbo frequency refers to the highest turbo frequency when a single core is in use.

[7] Data from HONOR labs. It is only for reference and may vary from the actual condition.

[8] 8GB DDR4 Dual-Channel RAM version is available.[9] Data from HONOR internal lab. 38 per cent increase when compared to last generation.

[10] The HONOR MagicBook X 14 is equipped with the 56Wh (rated value).[11] Test data is based on the laptop in the HONOR power consumption model. The actual battery life may vary depending on your laptop settings and how you use the laptop. Users of the HONOR MagicBook X 14 11th gen can enjoy up to 9.9 hours of local 1080p video playback or 9.2 hours of webpage browsing on a single charge.

[12] The device is being charged in a shutdown state with the standard charger, and the actual result may vary depending on your charger and how you use the laptop

