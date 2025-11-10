Honourable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Graces the Largest Gathering of Paediatric Cardiac Surgery Patients at Nava Raipur

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi graced the largest gathering of paediatric cardiac surgery patients, recognised by Guinness World Records, at Nava Raipur. Welcomed by Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, Founder, Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centres for Child Heart Care, Prime Minister interacted with 2500 children from various age groups who have received free life-saving cardiac surgeries as a part of the ‘Gift of Life' initiative. He reflected “As we talk about Viksit Bharat (Developed India) by 2047, every state is moving in that direction. The effort is being made to ensure that our future, our young generation, remain healthy.”

The Sri Sathya Sai Sanjeevani Centre for Child Heart Care, Nava Raipur, as part of the One World One Family Mission's largest chain of paediatric cardiac care hospitals, has been instrumental in offering advanced, world-class cardiac care to children with congenital heart diseases. Envisioning compassion in action, it enables children with health, hope, and dignity, to realise their aspirations.

On the momentous occasion, Sadguru Sri Madhusudan Sai, Founder, One World One Family Mission, remarked “Compassion without commercialisation is the only way forward to restore the rhythm of little hearts!” He extended heartfelt gratitude to honourable Prime Minister for gracing the event, exemplifying how true vision can strengthen the crucial pillars of a nation.

Dr C. Sreenivas, Sri Sunil Gavaskar, Sri Vivek Narayan Gaur, Sri B. N. Narasimha Murthy, and Sri V. Krishnan, eminent patrons of One World One Family Mission, joined in celebrating a milestone that truly echoes the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and the ideal that healthcare is a right, not a privilege.

This recognition underscores the commitment of One World One Family Mission towards free-of-charge, world-class, accessible, and equitable cardiac care for all. The Mission has treated over 37,000 children with congenital cardiac defects in India, and beyond, so far. It is a reminder of the power of compassion that knows no boundaries.

