Honouring Maharashtra’s Talented Individuals!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 11:Maharashtra Times and Navbharat Times, in association with Ample Mission and Mirachem Industries, recently organised the “Maharashtra Gaurav 2025” felicitation ceremony. On this occasion, outstanding achievers from various fields were honoured with commemorative distinctions.

Maharashtra's progress has been shaped by the significant contributions of many sectors and individuals. To bring such talent before society and give them due recognition, Maharashtra Times and Navbharat Times, with the support of Ample Mission and Mirachem Industries, hosted the Maharashtra Gaurav 2025 event. In the presence of several dignitaries, eminent personalities from different domains were felicitated with honours.

The chief guests for Maharashtra Gaurav 2025 were popular actors Pushkar Shrotri and Rajneesh Duggal, and emerging actor Shaan Grover. Alongside them founder of Fragile X Society of India Shalini Kedia, and Managing Director of Mirachem Industries & Founder of Ample Mission, Dr. Aneel Kashi Murarka, graced the event. The ceremony, which saw an enthusiastic audience, was hosted by anchor Kashyata Bhatia.

Thoughtful Discussions on Development

The event began with two insightful panel discussions on Maharashtra's development.

First Panel Discussion with Topic “How can Maharashtra's education system evolve to better prepare students for the rapidly changing job market and industry demands?”: Experts shared their views on how education should evolve to meet the needs of a changing job market and industrial demands. Discussions touched on industry–education collaboration, skill development, STEM education, early exposure to advanced technologies like AI and robotics in school education, and the need to make quality education affordable for all. Emphasis was placed on creating employable youth as a pressing requirement of the times.

Second Panel Discussion with Topic “What key factors have contributed to the rise of Maharashtra as a startup and tech innovation hub, and how can the state further strengthen its ecosystem to support next-generation entrepreneurs?”: The focus was on Maharashtra's rise as a hub for startups and technology innovation, and the development of an ecosystem encouraging entrepreneurs. Specialists highlighted that the state offers new opportunities for industries, with supportive institutions and infrastructure driving startup growth. The discussion also covered mentorship ecosystems for entrepreneurs, building resilience to overcome challenges, fostering entrepreneurship at the school level, adopting innovative ideas, learning from mistakes, and developing problem-solving abilities.

Words of Appreciation from Dignitaries

Talented individuals from various sectors in Maharashtra were recognised and felicitated by actors Pushkar Shrotri, Rajniesh Duggal, and Shaan Grover.

Pushkar Shrotri remarked:

“Maharashtra Times deserves praise for organising such a wonderful initiative. All the points raised during the panel discussions were significant, especially the aspects of forward-looking education. Beyond that, all of us must work towards nurturing responsible citizens, which starts with instilling the right values in children from school itself.”

Dr. Aneel Kashi Murarka, Managing Director of Mirachem Industries, said:

“The thoughts and values children receive from their parents are extremely important. No matter how successful you become in life, remember that it is the people and society that have enabled your achievements. Therefore, contributing to society is our duty. All it takes is one step forward — once we start, change follows naturally.”

The Honourees

The following individuals were recognised:

Dr. Vandana Lulla – Podar Group of International Schools Sanjeev Pandurang Patil – Majhya Kolhapursathi (Assal Misal & Kat-vada) Medha Girish Mendale – Tanvi Herbals Piyush Shivkumarshhri – Pandit Shivkumar Vastu Ideas Pvt. Ltd (Vastu Expert) Rajeev Shrikhande – Shrikhande Consultants Ltd Dr. Soneyaa Mahamuni BAMS – Parsanath Speciality Clinic Anuj Nitin Kadam – Skora Paints Ajit Vasant Bedekar – V. P. Bedekar & Sons Pvt. Ltd. Sunil Khardikar – Khardikar Classes Dilip Yadav – Tulip Holidays Tejinder Singh Sabharwal – Ice College of Hotel Management Abhijit Chandrakant Bhansali – Well Wisher Group Ar Sandeep Patil – Architect & Social Activist Atmaram Parab – Isha Tours Pvt Ltd Devram Laxman Bhoir – Social Activist Sushant Chandrakant Gaikwad – Paarami Digital Counsulting LLP Vilas Bhandarkar – La Plume Group of Companies Paresh Thakkar – Indo Scots Global School- Thane Dr. Sanjay Koyande – CCRT Labortaries Pvt Ltd Rupinder Kaur – Yore Indian Melodies Akhil Tewari – School Toppers Madhav Valia – East India Drums And Barrels Mfg. Ltd. Dr. Jagannathrao Hegde – Ex Sheriff of Mumbai Smita Purohit – Smit Hasya Mahila Audyogik Utpadak Sahakari Sanstha Pranav Gandhi – Pranav Publicity

