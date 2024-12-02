Honouring the Trailblazers: Indo-Global Business Excellence Recognition 2024

New Delhi [India], December 02: Introducing the “Indo-Global Business Excellence Recognition – 2024” to honour and appreciate the trailblazers and their business endeavours reframing the future of diverse industries and communities. These remarkable individuals and enterprises exemplify excellence, innovation and leadership, giving a new direction to domains like health, finance, marketing, technology, and more.

Corporate Connect Global Magazine is well known for empowering and inspiring the business world. It has already shared the 4,000+ unique entrepreneurial stories in 7000+ pages on online portals. With the Indo—Global Business Excellence Recognition 2024, Corporate Connect aims to honour business endeavours and trailblazers nationwide who come up with innovative and creative solutions to the toughest challenges. These changemakers would showcase new eras of development and growth within their domains. Corporate Connect has introduced this recognition in collaboration with Business Connect and CIO Forum.

A huge shoutout to all the incredible companies, their dedicated team, leaders, and customers. Join us in congratulating all the companies and their team for their dedication and hard work and witness the excitement of receiving this esteemed recognition.

ICCOA – International Competence Centre for Organic Agriculture

Manoj Kumar Menon: Executive Director

Impact Recognition: The Most Acclaimed Organic & Sustainable Agriculture Knowledge Centre to Watch Out – 2024

Established in 2004, ICCOA established itself as a knowledge and learning centre for all organic agriculture movements. Throughout its 20-year journey, the company has worked with different layers in the organic sector, including farmers, traders, academic institutions, and more. Currently, ICCOA is serving 28 states of India under the leadership of Manoj Kumar Menon.

D'Genius Solutions Pvt Ltd

Kohin Bellara: CEO & Co-Founder & Sneha Bellara: COO & Co-Founder

Impact Recognition: Highly Regarded Digital Marketing Agency To Watch Out- 2024-25

D'Genius Solutions Pvt Ltd is a comprehensive digital marketing service provider. It is serving worldwide with an experienced team of professionals under the visionary leadership of Kohin Bellara and Sneha Bellara. The distinctive factor that makes the company stand out is its extensive knowledge of digital marketing, tailored branding approach and promise of unparalleled solutions.

Madhya Bharat Ceramics

Siddharth Jain: Partner

Impact Recognition: India's Highly Regarded Ceramic Tower Packing Solutions To Watchout-2024

One of the emerging pioneers in ceramic tower packaging, Madhya Bharat Ceramics offers a varied range of products and offering tailored solutions to many users and different geographies. Its product range includes Mini Rings, Berl Saddles, Ceramic Saddles, HoneyComb, Ceramic Ball, etc. The company is currently led by Siddharth Jain, a visionary leader and change-maker.

NeoQuant Solutions

Rohit Sankhe: Director

Impact Recognition: India's Highly Regarded Data Engineering & Data Science Company To Watchout-2024

NeoQuant Solutions is a digital transformation and data engineering firm led by the inspiring leader, Rohit Sankhe. Founded in 2006, NeoQuant Solutions implements the latest technologies across different companies with its dedicated team of experts in BI, Azure Synapse, python, Data Bricks, and other data tech.

Growthhackers Digital Media Pvt Ltd

Manik Malik: Founder & Managing Director

Hall of Fame: Asia's Highly Regarded Digital Solutions Provider To Watchout-2024

Growthhackers Digital Media Pvt Ltd, founded by Manik Malik, is a trailblazer in the digital marketing arena, delivering impactful performance marketing and brand strategy solutions. With a creative and data-driven approach, the company empowers businesses to achieve exceptional growth across industries. Guided by innovation and excellence, Growthhackers is redefining digital success.

Go Green Warehouses Pvt Ltd

Mr. Santosh Kumar Sahu: Director, CEO & Co-Founder

India's Most Innovative Agro Commodity Management Solutions Provider – 2024

Envisioned to create value for the largest community of farmers on the planet, Go Green Warehouses Pvt Ltd is an integrated commodity management solutions provider. It offers varied post-harvest services to the stakeholders and empowers them to manage businesses of any size. The company is further forarying into nonagri services with Santosh Kumar Sahu at the helm.

Formcept Technologies & Solutions Pvt Ltd

Suresh Srinivasan: Co-Founder | CEO

Impact Recognition: India's Highly Regarded Company For Advanced Data Analysis & Generated AI-2024

Formcept Technologies & Solutions Pvt Ltd is a one-stop solution for unified data and analytics. It offers solutions to manage the entire data lifecycle including data capturing, data storage, data analysis, and data visualization. The company's prime focus has been on delivering the right insights to the users at the perfect time. Led by the CEO, Suresh Srinivasan, Formcept has been honoured as the Best AI company.

Talkfever Social Media Limited

Shivram Verma (Shiva Kirar): CEO

Fastest Growing Multi-Platform Businesses In India 2024

Talkfever is India's social media site that is bringing a revolution in the social media world. It is the creative vision of Shiva Kirar and mainly focuses on connecting people, encouraging free speaking, and promoting online platforms for entrepreneurs.

TIS Labs Private Limited

Souradip Banerjee: COO

The Most Innovative IT Infrastructure Solution Providers 2024

TIS Labs Private Limited was established as a specialist in Linum & Oen Source-based Systems Integration and services. The company came into existence in 2010 and it evolved into a cutting-edge IT infrastructure tech firm. The sole vision of the company is to offer best-in-class and quality user experience with innovative and futuristic solutions with Souradip Banerjee at the helm.

Pristine Ideas Private Limited

Janak Bhatt: CEO & Creative Director

The Most Trusted Creative and Strategic Brand Solution Agency in India-2024

Pristine Ideas Private Limited is dedicated to offering the complete branding experience. It offers a varied range of services in designing, branding, strategising, marketing and many more. Under the guidance of Janak Bhatt, Pristine Ideas Private Limited deliver clean, innovative and real ideas that narrate brand stories with precision.

GAVS Technologies

Vinod Kumar: Vice President

Digital Transformation Leader of the Year 2024

With a commitment to make technological contributions to build a healthy and sustainable world, GAVS Technologies aims to resolve some of the biggest challenges and create a positive impact. Led by the visionary leader Vinod Kumar, GAVS Technologies has created its solid market reputation across the US, India, Europe, and the Middle East.

D&T Juris

Nishant Datta: Founding Partner

The Leading Corporate and Commercial Law Firms in India 2024

D&T Juris holds a distinctive position in the legal realm, it offers a wide array of services including the full spectrum of legal advisory, contract and documentary, regulatory and compliance. It is a general legal practice law firm catering to all sizes of corporates from different sectors.

Ras Luxury Skincare

Suramya Jain- CMO and Co-founder

Best Skincare Brand of the year 2024

Ras Luxury Skincare formulates products from the best organic ingredients, handpicked from sustainable and partner farms. Shubhika Jain, Suramya Jain, and Sangeeta Jain, the visionary leaders work tirelessly to to research and formulate products, bringing the best of nature.

Media Dekho Services Pvt Ltd

Atul Khampariya: CEO and Co-Founder

One of the trusted PR & Advertising platforms -2024

Noida / Delhi-based media advertising firm Media Dekho Services Pvt Ltd, offers a range of media plans for different advertising requirements for print, TV, digital, radio, press release distribution & Podcast and many more. MediaDekho is a valuable resource for businesses and individuals looking to leverage the power of media to achieve their marketing and branding goals Thriving under the dynamic leadership of Atul Khampariya, MediaDekho has established itself as a trusted brand, associated with India's leading business magazines & publications for helping national and global brand.

