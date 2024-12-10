HORIBA inaugurates first-ever hydrogen internal combustion engine test bed facility in India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], December 10 : HORIBA Ltd. has inaugurated its first-ever Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) test bed Facility at HORIBA India Technical Center in Chakan, Pune.

HORIBA India, a group company of HORIBA Ltd., Kyoto based Japanese leader in analytical equipment and measurement solutions for the three group fields including Energy & Environment, Bio & Healthcare and Materials & Semiconductor - now ventures into the emerging mega-field of Hydrogen.

This new facility will not only expand the business avenues but would also contribute significantly to the global vision of achieving carbon neutrality, decarbonization and sustainability.

HORIBA India's Chakan facility, HORIBA India Technical Centre (HITC) launched in 2016 with an investment of approximately Rs 100+ crore is spread over 10,000 sq. mts.

Enacting as a demonstration base for emission measurement systems, advanced analytical instruments and an indigenized customization facility is operational since 2006.

HORIBA has executed many projects on the Development of a 2/3 Wheel Chassis Dynamometer, Make In India EV Chassis Dyno, RDE Testing Continuous Emission Monitoring System (CEMS), Ambient Air Quality Monitoring System (AAQMS) and Water Quality Monitoring System (WQMS) for both domestic and export supplies at this technical center.

HORIBA has recently started the repair, calibration and production of the Mass Flow Controllers (MFC) at this facility.

The company has invested a further INR approx. 28-30 Crores in establishing the Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine (H2-ICE) Test Bed Facility, which has an engine testing capacity upto 380KW meeting the Indian commercial vehicle segment.

In line with the Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat mission, HORIBA has three manufacturing facilities in India in Chakan (Pune), Nagpur and Haridwar with a commitment to generating employment opportunities in tier-2 cities.

The global business revenue of HORIBA, Ltd. is 2.3 Billion USD. The Company has a commitment to reducing CO2 emissions by 42 per cent by 2032 (compared to 22).

The inaugural event was graced by Dr George Gillespie, Executive Corporate Officer, HORIBA Energy and Environment and Dr Rajeev Gautam, Corporate Officer - HORIBA Ltd., Japan and President - HORIBA India.

The facility shall Enhance HORIBA's HONMAMON worldwide. 'HONMAMON' is a Japanese word meaning authenticity and excellence which reflects HORIBA's dedication to its technology and human assets.

Addressing the occasion and HORIBA India's commitment worldwide, Dr George Gillispie, Executive Corporate Officer, HORIBA Energy and Environment said, "We are excited to support India's ambition of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070."

He added, "The establishment of this Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Test Bed facility is going to be a significant step towards a sustainable tomorrow and plays a crucial role in India's green energy revolution."

Dr Rajeev Gautam, Corporate Officer - HORIBA Ltd., Japan and President - HORIBA India said, "The first-ever Hydrogen Internal Combustion Engine Test Bed facility took a kick-start from India in the entire Global HORIBA group, and this pivotal step is a testament toward HORIBA's goal of reducing CO2 emissions by 42 per cent by 2033 hence, achieving carbon neutrality by 2050."

He added, "This investment is a strong step towards revolutionizing the automotive industry in India with an environmentally efficient approach."

