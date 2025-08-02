House of McDowell's Soda Yaari Jam, India's Biggest Branded Live IP, Touches down in Kolkata

BusinessWire India

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], August 2: This Friendship Day, House of McDowell's Soda is taking Yaari to new heightsboth in the sky and on stage. As India's biggest branded live IP, Yaari Jam, produced and promoted by TribeVibe Entertainment, marked a historic moment with the first-ever jam at 36,000 feet, where KING and Karma transformed a flight into an unforgettable moment of friendship. Now, the journey lands in Kolkata for the next chapter. At its core, House of McDowell's Soda has always championed Yaari - not just as a theme, but as an emotion. With every edition of Yaari Jam, the brand strengthens its commitment to celebrating real connections between Yaars, via something that connects everyone - music.

Onboard a private charter from Mumbai to Kolkata, artists KING, Karma, and comedians Ravi Gupta and Gurleen Pannu turned a mid-air jam into a one-of-a-kind experience - filled with music, stories, laughter, and unfiltered Yaari. Now, as the series kicks off on-ground in Kolkata, an electrifying lineup of KING, Fossils, Sanam, and Bharg Kale, is set to take the stage. This isn't just another concert. It's Yaari Jama tribute to friendship and music, and a celebration of the bonds that bring us together.

"There's no better way to celebrate Friendship Day than by turning it into a memory of a lifetime. We wanted to take it to the next level and there was no better way than celebrating this via Yaari Jam," said Varun Koorichh, Vice President and Portfolio Head - Marketing, Diageo India. "From the moment the idea took flight, we knew we were onto something big. Bringing the real-life friend duo of KING, Karma, along with the others, onboard for a jam session at 36,000 feet and now taking that same energy to the heart of Kolkata - it doesn't get more iconic than this. What began as a simple celebration of friendship has evolved into one of India's biggest branded live IPs. Last year, we tapped 50,000 audiences across 5 cities for Yaari Jam. With every passing year, House of McDowell's Yaari Jam has grown bigger, bolder, and closer to the hearts of our audiences. At the core of it all is Yaari, and we have some very exciting things lined up for our audience in the upcoming months!"

Shoven Shah, Founder & CEO, TribeVibe Entertainment, said, "Yaari Jam has grown into India's biggest branded live IPs, with Kolkata bringing immense excitement and we're proud to be part of this cultural movement. At TribeVibe, we've always believed in the power of live entertainment to spark an unmatched artist-audience connection and the response to Yaari Jam is a testament to that. We have worked alongside House of McDowell's Soda from the early stages of the IP and to see it grow and have consumers showing up year on year, tuning in and celebrating music speaks volumes. With a lineup of incredible artists taking Yaari Jam to cities across India and meeting the rising demand for authentic, high-energy live moments, we're excited to bring yet another edition to life."

King, rapper and singer-songwriter, said, "As we're heading to Kolkata with a lineup of incredible artists, I can't wait to feel the energy. Yaari is about creating moments that remind us of what happiness truly means. I hope my music adds to the vibe of the Yaari Jam legacy and makes it a night to remember."

"We've always loved performing in Kolkata, the energy here is on another level," said Sanam. "Being part of House of McDowell's Soda Yaari Jam is special because it's not just about the music, it's about the yaari that inspires it. Friendship is at the heart of everything we do, and we can't wait to celebrate that spirit with the amazing crowd in Kolkata."

"Kolkata is home, Kolkata is where most of our friends live. Performing here as part of the House of McDowell's Soda Yari Jam on Friendship Day is extra special. We are excited, and we cannot wait to hit the stage and get some rocking vibes." added Fossils.

All in all, House of McDowell's Soda knows exactly how to take friendship up a notch, even sky-high for that matter! The brand has more shows lining up in major cities across the country, so stay tuned!

