House of Panchhi rolls out a range of customised and semi-stitched lehengas for fashionistas

House of Panchhi (HOP), an online women's ethnic clothing brand, has announced the launch of a range of customised and semi-stitched Lehengas of supreme quality and excellent craftsmanship.

Panchhi, a brand founded with the sole mission of providing all women with ethnic clothes of superior quality and exceptional craftsmanship, is trying to establish a brand that embraces and blends Indian traditional structures with a variety of diverse colours, textures, and silhouettes.

"Panchhi will always be a brand where perfection meets innovation. We enjoy tinkering with classic designs while staying true to their origins. We are continually re-inventing traditional ethnic dresses in India to fit contemporary fashion trends. The goal was also to promote Indian ethics in a way that would appeal to a modern audience while keeping the clothing's intrinsic elegance," Krunal Mangukiya, cofounder of House of Panchhi, stated.

HOP was formed in 2008 with only three employees by two young entrepreneurs, Krunal Mangukiya and Rohit Goyani. Panchhi has developed tremendously over the last 14 years, employing over 300 people and gaining the trust of over 5000 devoted consumers.

"2022 will be a watershed moment for the company." HOP provides the latest lehenga styles and trends, with exquisite Panchhi touches that enhance the collection and make the trend completely yours. "Imagine having a boutique that creates clothing and accessories exclusively for you," said HOP co-founder Rohit Goyani.

"We make ethnic apparel that is always in vogue by using the best fabrics and inventive designs." Our consumers have shown us a lot of love over the years. "We have a special inventory of tailored styles in plus size, as well as an exclusive tailoring section for stitching Indian styles in larger sizes," Goyani noted.

