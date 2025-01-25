How Birinj Global Foods, Ramping Up 500 Outlets From the House of Brands Include Mast Biryani, Jagri Tea and Foodisthan

BusinessWire India

Gurugram (Haryana) [India], January 25: Birinj Global Foods formed to build and scale F&B brands by leveraging food technology, product innovation and great customer-centric experiences, with a vision of expanding eatery formats ranging from QSR, CDR, Food courts, High street Kiosk, Cafe Chains across Pan India & Globally for its house of brands.

The company thrives to become a recalling name in the F&B category with house of brands operating under its portfolio including some of India's most cherished well-known brands Mast Biryani, Foodisthan - The Food Court, Jagri Tea, Yo Panda and more. Their success is driven by a high performance culture and a deep curiosity about the F&B sector.

BGF is guided by its core values of integrity, team work, passion for winning, ownership & growth Leadership with the strategic approach of Tapping Onboarding, Building & Scaling (TOBS) unique & extraordinary successful standalone brands present in hyperlocal geographies to be made consumable pan India & globally. BGF holds the rights & responsibilities for its house of brand operations across functional geographies. The company operates its stores under FICO, FOFO & COCO models.

Birinj Global Foods also invested in a food cart brand Roll.X with 100+ existing food carts operating in the north India regions under its TOBS strategic approach.

The company is watching out for young dynamic & successful standalone brands willing to scale & operate under its House of Brands Portfolio.

As the company grows, they prioritizes operational excellence, foster impactful innovation and always keep customers & partners at the core of everything they do.

"Birinj Global Foods aims to create something meaningful. Our commitment to community impact will continue to drive us as we expand across India and beyond." - Rohit Karan, Executive Director & Co-Founder

Introducing House of Brands under Birinj Global Foods

Mast Biryani

Mast Biryani is a Bangalore Incepted brand with Biryanis ranging from Hyderabadi, Kolkata, Lucknowi & its signature Mast Biryanis. Currently, MB has become East India's biggest & most loved Biryani & Mughlai chain with 10 Regional COCO stores operating under its founded company Jaggan Foodtec Pvt Ltd led by promoter Mr. Pranjal Chetia. The company operates its business & stores only in the northeastern states.

The company holds 30% market share for its biryani & mughlai category. The brand has been successfully operating since 2014 and has earned best restaurant under CDR category year-on-year for biryani. The brand serves over 60000 customers on monthly basis & earning great regional trust. Honored by Swiggy & Zomato awards for its high quality, quantity & prompt customer-centric services. The brand operates under Strict SOP for its food production & service process for consistent delivery of products. It's a hybrid model with Chefless & Training support.

Jagri Tea

Jagri Tea celebrates authentic Rajasthani flavours and rich traditions, offering a unique tea experience paired with mouthwatering snacks such as samosas, kachoris, curries, rolls, vada pav, and more. At Jagri Tea, each sip and bite is crafted to deliver the essence of Indian heritage with a modern twist. With three versatile business models - Kiosk Model, Garden Model, and Urban Cafe - Jagri Tea aims to bring its delightful offerings to everyone, from bustling city streets to serene open spaces.

Foodisthan

Foodisthan is not just a food court - it's a celebration of India's rich culinary heritage. It brings together authentic cuisines under one roof, offering everything from South Indian delicacies from Waa Idli, North Indian dishes and combos from Tadka Singh, biryanis, and Mughlai cuisine from Mast Biryani, Asian flavors from Yo Panda, and unique tea experience paired with mouthwatering snacks like samosas and kachoris combined with different curries from Jagri Tea. The food court aims to deliver a vibrant, welcoming space for families and food enthusiasts, combining quality, hygiene, and affordability. Backed by a legacy of excellent service, Foodisthan is building a community of franchise partners to redefine how people experience Indian food.

"Being part of Birinj Global Foods' journey will be an honour. Our commitment to blending tradition with modern dining will be truly inspiring. I'm confident Birinj Global Foods will continue to lead with purpose and innovation." - Deepak Pundhir, Executive Director

Waa Idli

Waa Idli takes diners on a journey to South India, offering a menu rich in tradition and flavour. From soft, fluffy idlis and crispy dosas to tangy sambars, every dish is crafted to deliver an authentic South Indian culinary experience.

Yo Panda

For lovers of Asian and Chinese cuisine, Yo Panda is the go-to destination. From stir-fries and noodles to dim sum, the menu combines authentic recipes with a modern twist to create a dynamic, flavourful experience.

Tadka Singh

Tadka Singh brings the bold and aromatic flavours of North India to the table. Offering rich curries, freshly baked breads, and complete meal combos, it's the perfect choice for those craving the essence of traditional North Indian cuisine.

"We're not just a food company, we're a people brand that is built on trust, quality, and innovation. As CEO, our mission is to establish over 50 operational stores within our first year and expand to 500+ stores across India within the next five years by employing ethical sourcing practices, minimising food wastage, and creating a healthier, more sustainable environment and maintain excellence in everything we do." - Subhash Arya, Director & CEO

Birinj Global Foods, through its house of brands take a pride for maintaining average rating of 4.5 Star & above with over 1 Lakh reviews in 10+ Years.

"We will focus on attracting and retaining the best talent while ensuring that our workplace becomes a happy and inspiring environment. Our goal is to create a delighted experience for our customers and build a supportive, positive atmosphere for our team to thrive and grow." - Mona Piplani, CHRO & Director

Birinj Global Foods represents a new wave in food industry with casual dining, food court and cafe model. With data-driven, streamlined, and process-oriented approach, designed franchise models for interested entrepreneurs delivering measurable results. By partnering with Birinj Global Foods, entrepreneurs can become a part of a great success story, earn excellent ROI, and build stronger community relations.

"As CFO, our focus will be on maintaining the financial health of Birinj Global Foods as we continue to grow and expand. Through strategic financial planning, I will ensure the long-term success of the company and contribute to its positive impact in the industry." - Manoj Pahwa, CFO

Join the Movement: Visit the Birinj Global Foods website to learn more and submit your interest to become a partner/ franchise from the house of brands been offered and build a more sustainable future ahead.

Event Details:

Date: 24th January 2025

Time: 11:00 AM

Venue: Birinj Global Foods Corporate Office, G-35, NH-48, Near Jeevan Raksha Hospital, Kherki Daula, Sector 84, Gurugram, Haryana 122004

Website: birinjglobal.com

