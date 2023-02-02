How Doctors Plaza is building India's largest medical coworking network

India's largest network of medical coworking clinics, Doctors Plaza, has created a solution that allows medical practitioners to focus on their private practice without worrying about the mundane day-to-day activities of running a clinic.

It costs a lot of money to start your own medical practice, and it takes even more money and effort to keep it running. Doctors Plaza provides a hassle-free, plug-and-play model where doctors get ready-to-use amenities such as clinic infrastructure, clean washrooms, a pleasant waiting area, a receptionist, and an exclusive mobile application to provide video consultation. Their hybrid model makes it much easier for patients to reach out to expert doctors.

"Our model combines medical excellence with service excellence at Indian costs. Allowing medical practitioners to kick-start their dream clinic at affordable rates without compromising on patient experience. We believe that doctors shouldn't be bothered with the day-to-day mundane activities of running a clinic." says Harman Singh Sachdeva, Managing Director.

Fresh out of high school, Harman Singh Sachdeva started Doctors Plaza when he was just 19 years old. Harman Singh Sachdeva pursuing B.A. Honors (Economics) from Sri Guru Gobind Singh College of Commerce, Delhi University. With the guidance of his father, Dilbagh Singh Sachdeva, he launched Doctors Plaza in 2021. Doctors Plaza ensures that its clinics are beautifully designed to meet the modern expectations of urban patients, taking into account everything from what doctors may need, to what patients require in a medical clinic. In its little more than a year of existence, Doctors Plaza has grown and innovated constantly thanks to the insights offered by its users (both doctors and patients). The staff has been committed to offer the best service since the beginning, and they continue to do so now.

Doctors Plaza is trusted by more than 50 doctors. Their doctors are also associated with the top hospitals of Delhi like Max, Fortis, Apollo, C.K. Birla etc. From renowned Neurosurgeons to alternate medicine practitioners, Doctors Plaza is the one-stop solution for all your medical needs. More than 800 patients visit Doctors Plaza per month across all its 4 locations. In such a short period of time, Doctors Plaza is glad to announce that it has 4 active locations in Delhi-NCR. Team Doctors Plaza is expecting an 8x year on year growth in terms of monthly recurring revenue by March 2023. Doctors Plaza also offers hub & spoke services to reputed brands and hospitals allowing them to make their footprints in prime locations.

"Unlike other startups, expansion is not our only motive, we keep a close watch on our profitability per clinic. With our customer insights of this blue ocean we are poised to blitz scale our offering beyond Delhi-NCR. This year we have also launched Doctors Plaza App, our strong network of specialist and super-specialist doctors can now provide their services on video call as well." says Harman Singh Sachdeva, Managing Director.

Doctors Plaza is committed to scale its offering and has the aspiration to spread its roots widely throughout India. The go-to option for all of your healthcare requirements is Doctors Plaza, a startup that is fully bootstrapped. All in all, Doctors Plaza is the complete package that a doctor needs today to run and expand their practice.

For more information - https://www.doctorsplaza.in/

