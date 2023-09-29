How IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) Learning Approach Can Combat India’s Widespread Unemployment 

New Delhi (India), September 29: India has witnessed a surge in jobs that require state-of-the-art professionals. India’s educational landscape calls for rectifying traditional educational techniques as the world adopts a digital approach in all domains. Moreover, as the nature of jobs changes, India is evading the typical atmosphere of only engineering and doctoral positions. Marketing, arts, etc, are gaining prominence and need talent.

A significant cornerstone of talent development is appropriate education provision. Over the last 30 years, Indian colleges and institutions have focused almost extensively on physical education. Various schools and institutions still rely on notebooks, pencils and books. However, this method has become saturated and limited. Recent studies show that 25% of young Indians are unemployed. Employable graduates are the backbone of a strong country and economy. Therefore, to enhance the employment rates and the overall economy, there needs to be an inherent emphasis on revitalizing the nation’s education system.

India’s higher education landscape cannot afford to be primitive anymore. Universities and Institutions must focus on industry-demand skills, quality infrastructure and integrated learning. Industry-demand skills usually pertain to practical applications more than basic theoretical knowledge. To strengthen this aspect of education, Institutions need to employ an Internship/work experience prerequisite on their students. The internship requirement will enable students to gain corporate experience and exposure while understanding corporate command professional settings and highlighting areas of interest.

Quality infrastructure such as smart classrooms, Wifi-equipped Classrooms and digital learning techniques will affiliate students with technology to a greater extent. It will also bolster the overall flexibility of students and their employability potential. For Media, Engineering and other specialized courses, laboratories, audio rooms and video rooms equipped with the correct features are critical.

The 2020 COVID-19 crisis indicates that India’s education can be revitalized. During the pandemic, when schools were closed, and physical learning was prohibited, students had to shift to online learning. While expected to be a significant challenge, India was oddly successful in conducting online learning. Due to the country’s growing internet connectivity and tech-savvy students, India catalyzed the adoption of online education.

However, suppose Institutes and Universities want to drive higher education. In that case, they will have to understand that theoretical application does not always equate to quality education, and Indian students need to recognize institutes committed to holistic development above theoretical knowledge.

Delhi NCR has emerged in recent times as a center for leading institutions that want to implement new education techniques. With the advent of a commercialized india, this trend will only amplify. Due to this, it becomes vital to know which Institution offers the appropriate education, infrastructure, and knowledge.

IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus):

Founded in 1990 with the vision to impart quality education to Young Indians, IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) offers various undergraduate and postgraduate programs affiliated with CCS University, Meerut.

IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) is among the few Institutions that place an enhanced emphasis on infrastructure, integrated library, smart classrooms, science labs, and holistic educational platforms to improve its alumni market credibility.

We are offering innovative and diverse programs such as MIB, BBA, BCA, BAJMC, M.Sc Biotechnology, BSc (Hons) Biotechnology, and BSc (Hons) Microbiology. IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus) has become a NAAC A accredited Institution. UGC has also given the Institution a 12(B) status for focus on academic development and research excellence.

Amassing various awards and accolades, the institute is renowned for its enhanced focus on specialization, career opportunities, Industrial visits, placements, and emphasis on dissertation and project work. At IMS Ghaziabad (University Courses Campus), we strive to create an innovative environment where all professionals can exercise their knowledge, values, tolerance, and integrity and drive forward India’s growth.

