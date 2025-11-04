How Is Loan Against Property Different From A Home Loan

VMPL

New Delhi [India], November 4: Owning property gives you not only a sense of security but also an opportunity to access funds when needed. Two popular loan options related to property are a Home Loan for buying a house and a Loan Against Property for meeting financial needs. While both involve property as collateral, they serve very different purposes.

Leading banks such as ICICI Bank offer both these loan options with flexible repayment terms, transparent processing, and attractive interest rates. However, understanding how they differ can help you choose the right product for your financial goals.

This article explores the key differences between a Loan Against Property (LAP) and a Home Loan, including eligibility, usage, tenure, and required documentation.

What Is a Loan Against Property?

A Loan Against Property is a type of secured loan where you pledge your existing property, residential, commercial, or industrial, as collateral to raise funds. The loan amount depends on the property's market value and your repayment capacity.

Borrowers use a Loan Against Property for purposes such as:

* Expanding a business or managing working capital

* Paying for education or weddings

* Consolidating debt

* Managing medical expenses

A Loan Against Property has a lower interest rate as compared to unsecured loans since it's backed by a tangible asset.

What Is a Home Loan?

A Home Loan is designed specifically to help individuals purchase or construct a new house, or renovate an existing one. The property purchased through the loan is pledged to the bank until the loan is repaid in full.

Common uses of a Home Loan include:

* Buying a new or resale residential property

* Constructing a new home on owned land

* Extending or improving an existing property

Leading banks like ICICI Bank offer Home Loans with attractive interest rates, long repayment tenures, and flexible EMI options.

Key Differences Between Loan Against Property and Home Loan

Although both loans are secured by property, they differ in their purpose, eligibility, documentation, and tax treatment. Let's break it down.

1. Purpose of the Loan

Loan Against Property:

LAP provides liquidity for multiple financial needs, personal or business. The borrowed funds can be used freely for education, medical emergencies, or even business expansion.

Home Loan:

A Home Loan can only be used for property-related purposes, such as buying, constructing, or renovating a home. The funds are not flexible for non-property-related use.

2. Property Type

Loan Against Property:

You can pledge a residential, commercial, or industrial property as collateral. Both self-occupied and leased-out properties qualify for this loan.

Home Loan:

A Home Loan is sanctioned only for purchasing or constructing a residential property, or in some cases, for repairs and home improvements.

3. Loan-to-Value (LTV) Ratio

Loan Against Property:

Banks usually offer up to 75% of the property's market value as the loan amount. The LTV ratio depends on factors like property type, location, and borrower profile.

Home Loan:

Home Loans have a higher LTV ratio, up to 80-90%, as they are designed to help borrowers acquire property.

5. Tenure

Loan Against Property:

Tenures are up to 15 years, depending on the bank and borrower profile.

Home Loan:

Home Loans can extend up to 30 years, providing longer repayment flexibility and lower EMIs.

6. Loan Amount

Loan Against Property:

The amount depends on the property's valuation and the applicant's repayment capacity.

Home Loan:

The loan amount is linked to the cost of the property being purchased or constructed.

7. Tax Benefits

Loan Against Property:

LAPs don't qualify for tax deductions unless the funds are used for business purposes (where interest paid can be claimed as a business expense).

Home Loan:

Home Loans offer tax deductions under Sections 80C and 24(b) of the Income Tax Act for both principal repayment and interest payment, respectively.

8. Loan Against Property Documents vs Home Loan Documents

Documentation is a key differentiator between the two.

Loan Against Property Documents

To apply for a Loan Against Property, you typically need:

* Proof of identity and address (PAN, Aadhaar, Passport, or Voter ID)

* Proof of income (Salary slips, ITR, bank statements)

* Property ownership documents (Title deed, sale agreement, or NOC)

* Property valuation report

* Latest property tax receipts

For businesses, additional documents such as financial statements or GST returns may be required.

Home Loan Documents

For a Home Loan, you will need:

* Proof of identity and residence

* Income proof (salary slips, ITR, bank statements)

* Property documents related to the purchase or construction

* Approved building plan or allotment letter

* Agreement for sale or builder's invoice

While both require property-related documentation, a Loan Against Property needs ownership proof of an existing property, whereas a Home Loan needs documents for a property being purchased or constructed.

9. Processing Time

Loan Against Property:

Processing may take slightly longer since property valuation, title checks, and documentation verification are required.

Home Loan:

Home Loans usually have streamlined verification processes, especially when purchasing from approved builders or housing projects.

10. Risk Factor

Loan Against Property:

Since an existing property is mortgaged, failure to repay may lead to loss of ownership. However, the loan doesn't impact your ability to reside in the property during the loan period (if it's self-occupied).

Home Loan:

In the case of a Home Loan, the property being purchased is held by the bank as security until the loan is repaid.

Which Loan Should You Choose?

Your choice between a Loan Against Property and a Home Loan depends on your financial objective:

* If you want to buy or construct a new home - Choose a Home Loan.

* If you want to raise funds for personal or business needs using an existing property - Opt for a Loan Against Property.

Use online tools like loan eligibility calculators and EMI calculators provided by leading banks such as ICICI Bank to plan your borrowing effectively.

Key Takeaway

While both loans are secured by property, their purposes and benefits differ significantly. A Home Loan helps you invest in a new home, while a Loan Against Property allows you to unlock the value of your existing property for liquidity.

Understanding the difference in tenure, interest rate, and Loan Against Property documents required can help you make an informed choice.

Whether you're planning to buy your dream home or need funds for personal or business goals, choosing the right product and lender ensures that you manage your finances efficiently and achieve your goals without unnecessary strain.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor