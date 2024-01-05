How JobTatkal, an AI job site, is helping Indians supercharge their job hunt

New Delhi (India), January 5: JobTatkal, a one-of-a-kind job portal founded and conceptualized by an Ahmedabad-based start-up, is using Artificial Intelligence to enhance job searches and help job hunters connect with recruiters. The portal was launched pan-India in June 2023 and houses over 2000 active recruiting companies.

Speaking about his inspiration to build an AI-powered job portal, Jayneel Patel, the Founder of JobTatkal, said, “In today’s highly competitive job market, finding the right opportunity can be daunting. Traditional recruitment methods often result in mismatches between job seekers and employers, leading to prolonged frustration for both parties. By leveraging the power of cutting-edge GPT-4 and Vertex AI technology, JobTatkal empowers individuals to find their dream job while helping companies discover top talent efficiently”.

“Once the candidate uploads their CV on the site, JobTatkal’s highly trained AI model analyzes the CV beyond basic keyword matching and scanning to identify relevant job opportunities,” said Stephen Paul, Product Owner at JobTatkal, while discussing the algorithm and CV parsing technique used on the platform.

From June to December, the portal received over 6,00,000 CV uploads from across the country. The startup's tech team further plans to introduce several state-of-the-art features to ensure a seamless recruitment experience on the platform.

“An AI-based interview preparation feature will be rolled out this month (January 2024). It will tailor questions to the chosen job role and posting. Candidates write responses, and the AI offers real-time personalized and improvised response suggestions. The candidate can self-assess and evaluate based on AI's response suggestions. This innovative feature will empower candidates to refine their interview skills, ensuring they are well-prepared and confident in securing their desired positions,” Paul added.

“The portal has already integrated an AI-based CV enhancer where AI crafts a personalized profile objective for candidates after analyzing their CV. This helps the candidate's profile stand out in the competitive job market and provides an edge when applying for jobs,” said Paul.

The CV enhancer also offers suggestions to include relevant and trending skills that align with the candidate’s profile based on their current and anticipated position. The candidate can also assess the CV for grammar, intent errors, and spelling mistakes using this feature.

“One of the pressing issues in the volatile recruitment landscape is the candidate CV being buried in a large pool of CVs. Job seekers buying JobTatkal's premium plan will be featured at the top of recruiter searches. Our premium provides a variety of other advanced features like CV enhancer, at a very affordable and cost-effective price,” Paul added.

“We are planning to begin job placement drives, assisted by JobTatkal in India's colleges. Our portal also offers an array of features for recruiters. Our AI job posting feature eliminates the toil of manually creating job posts for recruiters. Recruiters enter a few key inputs, such as the designation name, location, and experience required, and AI technology will tailor their job posting accordingly,” Founder Jayneel Patel said.

“Job seekers and recruiters can visit www.jobtatkal.com to sign up and learn more about our portal. We aspire to make this portal a one-stop solution for talent acquisition and revolutionize the recruitment landscape,” Patel added.

