How Marzee Leveraged His Financial Knowledge to Achieve Global Client Reach as an NJ Wealth MF Distributor

New Delhi [India], November 21:Mr. Marzee Kerawala, a top NJ Wealth Mutual Fund Distributor, started his career far from the investment world. With a Chartered Accountancy background, he began as a finance Manager for wingspan GSA of Aeroflot- Russian airline, where he spent over six years managing finances. Despite not working in the investment industry, friends and family frequently sought his advice on investment matters, impressed by his personal financial management skills. This early experience laid the foundation for his future success as a Mutual Fund Distributor.

Today, Marzee manages an impressive ₹1300 crore in Assets Under Management (AUM) and oversees an SIP book of ₹4 crore, serving around 700 families. Remarkably, 40% of his clients are outside Mumbai, a reach made possible by NJ Wealth’s digital platform. “The ability to manage clients from various locations, all while sitting in Mumbai, has been a game-changer for me. NJ Wealth's technology has allowed me to expand far beyond what I initially thought possible”, Marzee says. In fact, around 35% of his assets come from outside the city, demonstrating his wide geographical presence.

Marzee's journey with NJ Wealth began in 2005 when he met NJ Wealth's representative, who suggested him to become a mutual fund distributor with NJ Wealth. After clearing his certification, Marzee transitioned into financial distribution, and many of his early clients were those who had previously relied on his informal advice. However, the global financial crisis in 2008 became a turning point, teaching him crucial lessons about long-term planning and market resilience.

Over the years, Marzee has observed significant changes in the financial landscape, particularly with the explosion of information on digital platforms. “People get easily swayed by trends and influencers today, without understanding that financial planning must be personalised”, he explains. Thanks to NJ Wealth's support and technological advancements, Marzee has been able to navigate these challenges and manage a global client base, including over 100 NRIs.

Marzee's success is a powerful example of how the right technology, paired with the right guidance and dedication, can lead to extraordinary achievements in the industry.

