'How New Is Your New?' Max Fashion Redefines Style with Kalki Koechlin; New Drops. New Styles. Every Week.

BusinessWire India

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], September 12: Max Fashion is bringing freshness to the heart of everyday style with "How New Is Your New?" its bold new campaign fronted by Kalki Koechlin. Known for her fearless individuality, Kalki perfectly embodies Max's vision: fashion that's always fresh, relevant, and unapologetically new. With new drops and new styles arriving every week, Max is redefining what "new" means in fashion making it a constant, not a season.

So, how new is your new? With Max Fashion, there's always a fresh drop, a new look, and a new story waiting to be worn. For Max and Kalki, it's not about reinventing who you are, it's about adding a new chapter to your wardrobe every week, keeping style fresh, relevant, and endlessly evolving. More looks. More drops. More ways to own your new.

The campaign invites consumers to find their own kind of "new"; whether that's a festive outfit that makes a statement, a fresh print that feels different, or just the joy of trying something unexpected. With new styles arriving every week, Max keeps fashion feeling like an ongoing journey of discovery and reinvention.

"For me, fashion has always been about self-expression. With Max, there's always something new to play with, festive hues, everyday ease, or just a look that makes me feel good. That's what makes this campaign so special; it's an invitation to find your own new, and own it," shares Kalki Koechlin.

New drop. New drip. Brand new. New feels. A celebration of constant renewal, it simplifies the joy of dressing up constantly. That's what keeps Max at the heart of everyday fashion.

Sumit Chandna, Deputy CEO of Max Fashion added, "At Max, we bring new drops and fresh styles every weekbecause for us, new isn't seasonal, it's constant. Consumers today seek freshness not just in fashion but in the emotions it evokes. This campaign captures that spirit while reaffirming our leadership in making trend-driven fashion accessible, week after week. Kalki embodies this idea perfectlyauthentic, fearless, and unapologetically herself."

With 500+ stores across India and a growing online presence, Max Fashion continues to stay at the heart of accessible everyday fashion. The "How New Is Your New?" campaign will be rolled out across a 360° media plan; from Instagram, YouTube, Shorts, and Connected TV to print and in store activations, the campaign is designed to inspire consumers to walk into Max stores or shop online and find their own "new."

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/p/DOfKqApkuhS/

YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wEJgJVTzZyM (30 Second)

