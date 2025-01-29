How Passion and Persistence Built LaunchEd: The Founders' Journey

VMPL

New Delhi [India], January 29: LaunchEd Global was founded by two passionate entrepreneurs, Ritesh Jain and Kajal Dave, who shared a common vision: to make high-quality education accessible, engaging, and personalized for students worldwide. With years of experience in the edtech industry, they identified significant gaps in traditional education systems. They recognized that students needed more than just theoretical knowledge; they needed practical skills, mentorship, and global career opportunities to thrive in today's competitive job market. This realization led to the creation of LaunchEda platform offering world-class mentor-led SaaS e-learning courses, internships, and study abroad opportunities.

Having personally experienced the transformative power of international education, Kajal, who studied in the Netherlands, and Ritesh, who earned his Master's degree in New Zealand, understood the profound value of global exposure and skill development. Their combined 7+ years of expertise in the edtech industry enabled them to merge a deep understanding of global education with cutting-edge technology. This synergy laid the foundation for LaunchEd's mission: to provide education that is not only accessible but also practical and aligned with the demands of the modern workforce.

What began as a simple idea soon evolved into a comprehensive platform tailored to the needs of modern learners. LaunchEd empowers students to gain industry-relevant skills, secure internships, and explore study abroad opportunities that expand their professional and personal horizons.

From Concept to Reality: Turning Challenges Into Opportunities

Building LaunchEd Global was not without its challenges. From conducting in-depth research to designing programs that aligned with industry demands, the journey was filled with hurdles. Yet, Kajal and Ritesh remained steadfast in their vision: to offer students more than just educationto provide them with practical tools to succeed globally.

Through hard work and determination, LaunchEd introduced its core offerings: mentor-led SaaS e-learning courses, internships, and study abroad opportunities. Each program was meticulously designed to provide real-world exposure, hands-on experience, and a competitive edge in the job market.

Where We Stand Today: Empowering the Next Generation

Today, LaunchEd Global has made a significant impact, transforming the lives of thousands of students. By offering tailored e-learning courses, internships, and study abroad experiences, LaunchEd ensures students develop the skills and confidence to excel in a globalized world. The platform's commitment to placement assistance, scholarships, and mentorship has opened doors to new career opportunities for students, helping them broaden their horizons.

LaunchEd's approach is more than education; it's empowerment. By providing a pathway for students to secure SaaS skills, gain practical experience, and explore international opportunities, LaunchEd is shaping the future of educationone student at a time.

Looking Ahead: Shaping the Future of Education

At LaunchEd, innovation and adaptability are at the heart of its mission. As the education landscape continues to evolve, the company is committed to staying ahead of the curve by improving its offerings to meet the ever-changing needs of students and professionals.

In the coming years, LaunchEd plans to:

* Introduce new e-learning modules in emerging domains such as AI, cybersecurity, management, design, and medical fields, ensuring students are equipped with industry-relevant skills.

* Expand study abroad services to include more destinations, offering greater access to global opportunities.

* Launch a scholarship fund to support economically disadvantaged students, making world-class education accessible to all.

* Develop U.S. staffing services to help students transition seamlessly from education to employment.

* Offer internships across high-demand industries to enhance students' employability with practical experience.

* Launch research paper programs to inspire students to contribute to academic and professional fields, driving innovation.

These initiatives align with LaunchEd's commitment to providing transformative education that not only teaches but empowers. By broadening its services, LaunchEd aims to create even more opportunities for students to grow, learn, and succeed in a globalized world.

"We believe that education should open doors to endless possibilities," says Kajal Dave, Co-Founder of LaunchEd Global. "At LaunchEd, we're not just building careerswe're shaping futures. Our goal is to provide students with the knowledge, mentorship, and opportunities they need to excel on the global stage."

Transform Today: Join the Movement

Ritesh and Kajal's journey is a testament to the power of passion and persistence. LaunchEd Global was founded on the belief that education should be a transformative experience, equipping students with the skills and global exposure necessary to achieve their goals.

As the company continues to innovate, LaunchEd invites students, professionals, and career switchers to join them in reshaping the future of education. "We're here to help students take the next step in their careers, no matter where their journey leads," says Ritesh Jain, Co-Founder of LaunchEd Global.

Join LaunchEd today and be part of a movement that's redefining education for the better.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor