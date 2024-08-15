How reading Mahatma Gandhi's letters inspired Ram Alladi to create film 'Panne'

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 15: Renowned International filmmaker Ram Alladi is all set to release his latest historical drama 'Panne' (Pages) on September 6th, 2024. On the special occasion of the 78th Independence Day, he released a poster to confirm the film's date of release as well as the final trailer of the film.

A Computer Engineer settled in New York City and hailing from Hyderabad, Ram Alladi made his debut as a maker with the short film Chiseled (2017), based on the Kakatiya Dynasty in Telangana, which won several international awards. His subsequent film, 'Ra's Metanoia', won 30 international awards, including the Best Director from the 'Dada Saheb Phalke Film Festival', in India.

Ra's Metanoia is one of those films that glorifies some unknown aspects of M. K. Gandhi's life, which have not been shown in any previous movie. This film ran in Hollywood, Los Angeles for two weeks in theater.

While revealing the reason behind making a film like 'Panne', which is based on the post-Independence Era, History lover and film Producer-Director Ram Alladi said, "While I was making Ra's Metanoia film, I had an opportunity to read more than a thousand letters of Gandhi ji which he received and wrote, from CWMG (Collective works of Mahatma Gandhi) and learnt more about that era. Just to remind the importance of independence for the people who lived in the dungeons and people who were still captivated in those dungeons. The dungeons of social imbalances, I decided to make this film."

Ram Alladi is going to release 'Panne' on his latest streaming platform 'In Talkies' which is also going to be launched with the movie.

