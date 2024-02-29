How Rustom Kerawalla’s VIBGYOR Group of Schools is inspiring students for The New World

As VIBGYOR continues to shape future leaders and global citizens, it remains a symbol of innovation and modern technology towards excellence in education.

New Delhi (India), February 29: The VIBGYOR Group of Schools (VGOS) has emerged as a prominent name in the world of education in India, offering a diverse array of educational options to over 50,000 students across 36 schools in 7 states. Founded by Mr. Rustom Kerawalla, VIBGYOR has consistently exhibited an unwavering commitment to academic excellence and educational innovation.

Expanding Horizons

The VIBGYOR journey began in 2004 with the establishment of its flagship school in Mumbai. Today, VGOS has spread its educational footprint across states like Gujarat, Haryana, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Uttar Pradesh, enriching the lives of students from various backgrounds and communities. Students also have the flexibility to align their education pathways to their unique aspirations and talents as an extensive range of boards including CBSE, CIE and CISCE along with academic curricular options, matched with National Education Policy (NEP)-prescribed guidelines, are available.

A Legacy Brand with a Global Outlook

VIBGYOR schools equip students with 21st-century skills of the 5Cs – Communication, Critical Thinking, Collaboration, Creativity and Citizenship. This is possible through an integrated approach combining STEM education, project-based learning, soft skills development, career guidance and nurturing an entrepreneurial mindset. VGOS is also mindful of imparting qualities such as inclusivity, diversity, environmental awareness and community service, that are essential for success in global workplaces.

Founder Chairman Rustom Kerawalla, a pioneering entrepreneur in India's education sector, believes, “To ensure India uses its immense demographic dividend to its advantage, we must enable our future generations to make them skilled, employable and prosperous. Success in the essential sectors of education and skilling is crucial for a developing nation and we see ourselves as partners with the government in this nation-building journey.”

Choosing a holistic approach to education, VGOS places a strong emphasis on academic excellence combined with leveraging technology for innovative teaching, integrating a robust Sports & Performing Arts (SPA) curriculum and a student's overall growth. This commitment appeals to both students and parents as it provides a well-rounded approach in identifying each child's unique talents.

To enable cross-cultural learning, VGOS also hosts annual inter-school events such as VIBGYOR VIVA, VIBGYOR-MUN and Student Exchange programmes that keep our students abreast with global events. At VIBGYOR Career Counselling Cell (VC3), personalised sessions empower learners of grades VIII – XII to make futuristic career choices in keeping up with rapidly-changing global education systems.

Tech at Heart

By integrating digital resources and innovative teaching methods, technology is a part of everyday learning at VGOS. For example, hybrid teaching methodology blended with tech-based immersive tools like AI and VR enable personalised learning that adapts to individual needs, leading to improved learning outcomes. Online platforms break down geographical barriers and thus help students seize opportunities of a dynamically changing world and foster global connections.

Every VIBGYOR school showcases modern, state-of-the-art infrastructure, spacious and well-ventilated classrooms that provide a comfortable and conducive learning environment for students, dedicated areas with modern sports equipment for outdoor and indoor games as well as a fun and safe children's play area. Our school buses are also equipped with multiple CCTVs, GPS Tracking and RFID Scanners which ensures the child's safety and security.

Thanks to modern tech, teachers also thrive. They get the opportunity to focus on their professional development while administrative tasks get streamlined and automated. This tech-driven revolution makes education inclusive, efficient and adaptive, while keeping students creatively engaged.

The future of education rests on technology and innovation, and we at VIBGYOR are committed to preparing our students to be responsible global citizens of the 21st century.

https://www.vgos.org

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification@gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor