New Delhi [India], May 21: Whether you own a car or bike in Andhra Pradesh, it comes with a lot of responsibilities. From registering your vehicle at the nearest Regional Transport Office to financially protecting it against damages with vehicle insurance, there is a lot that you need to do. You also need to adhere to the traffic rules and regulations while driving your vehicle in Andhra Pradesh so that AP e challan is not issued in your name. Read further to learn how to check the AP e-challan status, traffic rules to follow, and a lot more.

Understanding AP E-challan

As the name suggests, the AP or Andhra Pradesh e-challan is an electronic challan issued to traffic rule violators. It is automatically issued if you are captured in a surveillance camera violating a traffic rule. Unlike the traditional system which required a lot of paperwork to issue challan, the e-challan has made the overall process much easier.

Traffic Fines in Andhra Pradesh

The traffic fine in Andhra Pradesh will vary depending on the nature of traffic violations. Let's take you through the penalties that you will suffer for violating traffic law in the state:

How to Check AP E-challan Status Online with ACKO?

ACKO App

*Download the ACKO app on your mobile phone

*Login through your mobile number

*Go to the 'RTO info' option available

* Then, select 'e-challan status' and enter the vehicle registration number

* You will be redirected to a new page where you can view the pending challan, if any

ACKO Website

* Go to AP e-challan page and you will see e-challan widget on your right

* Enter car registration number and click on 'check challan'

* Once you do so, you will be able to see any pending challan

How to Check AP E-challan Status on Parivahan?

Here are the steps you need to follow to check AP e-challan status on Parivahan website:

* Go to Parivahan e-challan website

* Next, enter the vehicle registration number along with the captcha

* Then, a screen will appear where you will be able to see challan status along with issue date and time

Safety Rules to Follow in Andhra Pradesh to Avoid Issuance of E-challan

In order to reduce the chances of getting an e-challan issued in your name, here are some of the traffic rules that you should follow:

* Carry a Valid RC: Whether you have bought a new car or bike, it is important to get its RTO registration done as soon as possible. If you fail to carry a valid vehicle registration certificate, you will end up paying fines of at least Rs. 2000.

* Drive on the Correct Lane: It is very important that you drive on the correct side of the lane. Also, you should make way for emergency vehicles like ambulances whenever required.

* Wear Helmet/Seat Belt: It is compulsory to wear a helmet on a two-wheeler and a seat belt on a four-wheeler to avoid being penalised.

* Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol: It is a strict no to drive under the influence of alcohol or any kind of intoxicant. If you are found driving in a drunk state, then you will be penalised.

* Underage Driving: It is not permissible for minors to drive a car or bike, as this increases the chances of road accidents and is against the traffic laws. Thus, if an underaged individual is found driving, they will be fined Rs. 500.

Summing Up

So, adhere to the traffic laws at all times to avoid the chances of e-challan getting issued on your name. Moreover, do remember to check the AP e-challan status to pay the fines on time.

