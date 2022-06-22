How to invest in cryptocurrency: Coins You'd want to keep Mehracki (MKI) and Polygon (MATIC)

If you are new to the world of crypto, more often than not new investors find choosing a cryptocurrency to invest in confusing.

The investors who are more knowledgeable about the market aren't having the best time, as a lot of things have shifted in the world of crypto recently.

Prices dropping almost every day and some users pulling their investments from certain coins because of the dip, new investors should be encouraged to buy the dip and set themselves up for a potential bull run in the years to come.

If you are a new investor and you are struggling to decide which cryptocurrency to invest we will be looking at Polygon (MATIC), and if the current state of the crypto market is worrying you then there is a new coin yet to be launched that aims to make its users worry less, a new meme coin called .

Mehracki (MKI) - Curing Crypto With One Laugh at a Time

Originating from the Greek word 'Meraki', which best defines an individual that is ready to complete a task or do something with love, creativity and soul.

The meme coin sector has been heavily dominated by the two household names Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) but Mehracki (MKI) aims to revolutionise and revitalise the meme token industry.

Meme tokens are under more scrutiny than any other cryptocurrency category, due to their real-life applications and utility of the tokens. Here are some reasons why Mehracki could potentially be superior to their rivals, utilitarian model, real-life application and incentivised adoption.

The Mehracki coin MKI is used to verify and authenticate transactions in the ecosystem, the coin can also be used as a unitary value exchange between customers and hospitality businesses. This is why the utilitarian model is essential to its growth, as hype, buzz and the influencer market can do so much for Mehracki.

Mehracki is a meme token built on the Solana, that puts its community at the forefront of its vision so that users will be able to partake in stress-free activities.

Choose Polygon (MATIC) if You Want to Build Profit

Polygon (MATIC) is a Layer 2 scaling solution aiming to ameliorate the velocity and take away the cost and complexities of transactions on blockchain networks, specifically Ethereum.

Polygon essentially revolves around Ethereum, a platform that is home to an assortment of artwork, virtual worlds, decentralised applications, and a range of financial products. Polygon wants to give developers the opportunities and tools they need to bring the most enticing products to the market with ease and efficiency.

Polygon allows its developers to efficiently create many kinds of scaling solutions that can be utilised with Ethereum. Nonetheless, Ethereum has a lot of constraints in terms of scalability, due to a large amount of network usage, congestion is caused within the Ethereum blockchain which leads to slow transaction speeds and high gas fees. This means that despite everything Ethereum has to put forward, many are deterred from using or developing on the network due to its limitations.

