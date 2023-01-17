How to Safeguard your Trading Account?

As the world of online trading continues to expand and evolve, it's more important than ever to take steps to protect your trading account. In today's fast-paced digital landscape, there are a number of threats that traders need to be aware of in order to safeguard their assets and minimize the risk of fraud or theft. Sidhavelayutham, Founder & CEO, Alice Blue shares a few tips to keep your trading account secure.

1. Use a strong and unique password: This may seem like a no-brainer, but it's one of the most important things you can do to protect your account. A strong password should be at least 8-12 characters long and a mix of uppercase and lowercase alphabets, numbers, and special characters. Avoid using easily guessable information, such as your name or date of birth, and never reuse passwords for multiple accounts.

2. Enable two-factor authentication: Two-factor authentication (2FA) is a security measure that requires you to provide two forms of identification before logging into your account. This could include a password and a fingerprint, a password and an OTP sent to your phone, or a password and a security key. Enabling 2FA can provide an extra layer of security to your account, making it much harder for hackers to gain access. This step has become mandatory as per SEBI's instructions to the stock brokers.

3. Keep your computer and devices updated: Software updates often include security patches and bug fixes, so it's essential to keep your computer and devices up-to-date to ensure that they're protected against the latest threats. This includes your operating system, antivirus software, and any other software or apps you use to access your trading account.

4. Be vigilant when clicking on links: Phishing scams, where hackers send you a link or email in an attempt to trick you into entering your login credentials, are becoming increasingly common. Beware of clicking on links or downloading attachments from unknown senders, and always double-check the website's address before entering your login information.

5. Monitor your account regularly: Keep an eye on your account activity to ensure that there are no unauthorized transactions or suspicious activity. Most online trading platforms will provide you with the tools to do this, including account balance and transaction history, which can help you detect any discrepancies. If you notice anything suspicious, report it to your broker immediately.

Remember, security is an ongoing process, so it's important to stay vigilant and continue to take steps to safeguard your assets. The above points are general information and not specific to any brokerage or platform. Every trading platform has different security features, and you should consult the platform's documentation and user guides to know how to safeguard your account.

If you are looking for a trusted stockbroker who has won multiple awards, then you can consider Alice Blue. Visit their website: https://aliceblueonline.com/ to learn everything about them and to get started on the stock market and intelligent investments.

This story is provided by PNN.will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PNN)

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor