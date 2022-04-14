How to withdraw cash from ATMs via UPI

If you have forgotten your ATM card at home, you need not worry. This is because many banks in the country allow their customers to withdraw money even without an ATM / debit card. Recently, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has proposed to facilitate Cardless Cash Withdrawal from all ATMs through UPI. According to RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das, "Cardless cash withdrawal facility is proposed from all banks and ATMs. Customers will be able to withdraw money through UPI."

Cardless cash withdrawal facility is available at State Bank of India, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and Punjab National Bank. With the Cardless Cash Withdrawal facility, the customer does not have to use his debit card to withdraw money from the ATM. UPI option will soon be available in ATMs of all banks in the country. There is no clear information about cardless cash withdrawal through UPI. Experts have come up with some tips on how to withdraw money from a cardless, UPI-enabled ATM.

Option 1 (Touch Screen ATM)

- Customers will have to fill in the request details at the ATM.

- QR code will be generated in ATM.

- Customers will scan the QR code and approve the request through the UPI application.

- Now you can withdraw money from ATMs.

Option 2 (Touch Screen ATM)

- Customer has to enter UPI ID and amount in ATM.

- A request will come on his UPI application. It has to be approved by PIN.

- Now you can withdraw money from ATMs.