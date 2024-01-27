HPSL Indian Derby to be held in Mumbai on 3rd - 4th February

ATK

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27: The thrill of horse racing takes center stage as The HPSL Indian Derby prepares to unfold its magic at the renowned Mahalakshmi Racecourse, Mumbai on the 3rd and 4th of February. Organized by the Royal Western India Turf Club Ltd (RWITC Ltd), these two days promise not just fantastic horse racing but an experience that goes beyond the ordinary.

The Indian Derby, the richest race in India, is adding an extra dash of excitement this year. The Horse Power Sports League (HPSL) has joined forces as the lead sponsor, officially naming the event 'The HPSL Indian Derby (Grade 1)'. This collaboration not only amplifies the grandeur of the race but also marks the official brand launch of HPSL in India.

Suresh Paladugu, Chairman and Managing Director of HPSL, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, stating, "This collaboration not only serves as a significant milestone in the state of equestrian sports in our country but enhances the prestige of the Indian Derby. Together, we aim to elevate this timeless horse and human bond, providing a platform that captures the spirit of both tradition and innovation. HPSL is excited to contribute to the growth of equestrian sports in India, creating an unforgettable experience for enthusiasts and fostering a renewed appreciation for this magnificent bond."

On Saturday 3rd Feb, there's a cool Flea Market organized by the Bombai Parade, filled with yummy food, cool stuff to buy, fun cocktail bars, and live music. And, on Sunday everyone who comes to the Racecourse gets a chance to win up to Rs 10 Lakhs in a Lucky Draw! Just fill out a form at the entrance, drop it in the lucky draw boxes, and who knows, you might be a lucky winner. There's also a super big Jackpot with almost Rs 50 Lakhs added, making it a whopping 1 Crore! It's a mix of sports, fun, and relaxation!

Horse Power Sports League (HPSL) stands as India's premier Equestrian focused company and league, dedicated to fostering a cultural phenomenon that celebrates the fusion of elegance, entertainment, lifestyle and sportsmanship. With a vision that extends beyond conventional competitions, HPSL strives to create a platform where the grace of equestrian events converges with the thrill of sports, entertainment and lifestyle captivating a diverse audience across the nation. The league will see the enthusiastic participation of 7 teams initially, with options to expand as we reach a wider audience. Moreover, HPSL shall sponsor and conduct equestrian sports throughout the year adding a dynamic rhythm to the equestrian calendar.

Equestrian sports, an old-time favorite, is making headlines as India grabbed the gold medal for the first time in 41 years. The Indian team, including Anush Agarwal, Hriday Vipul Kheda, Sudipati Hazel, and Divyakriti Singh, clinched victory in the dress team event at the Asian Games 2023. This win not only brings attention to equestrian sports but also earns Divyakriti Singh of second-highest athletic honor in our country - the Arjuna Award.

The entry fees for the race on Saturday is Rs 500 for Members and Rs 1000 for Non-Members. On Sunday, it's Rs 500 for Members, Rs 500 for Non-Member Females, and Rs 1000 for Non-Member Males. Join us for The HPSL Indian Derby (Grade 1) at the Mahalakshmi Racecourse. It's not just a race; it's an experience, a celebration, and a chance to witness the best of equestrian sports.

