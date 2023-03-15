HR automation leader greytHR reaches milestone of 2 million users

Bangalore (Karnataka) [India], March 15 (/PNN): greytHR, a leading HR & Payroll cloud platform, announced today that it has reached a significant milestone of 2 million plus users. With 20,000+ businesses currently using the platform, greytHR has become the preferred choice for HR automation, especially for small and medium businesses in India.

greytHR's cloud-based software simplifies HR management by automating processes such as attendance management, leave management, payroll processing, and compliance management. The platform's user-friendly interface enables businesses to manage their HR functions with ease, allowing them to focus on their core business activities.

"We are thrilled to have reached this significant milestone," said Sayeed Anjum, CTO of Greytip Software. "Our team has worked hard to develop and deliver the best HR and Payroll automation solutions in the industry, and we are proud to have earned the trust of so many businesses around the world. We look forward to continuing to innovate and provide our customers with the best possible experience."

greytHR was also instrumental in enabling businesses, especially SMEs, to tide over the pandemic smoothly and affordably. During this time, businesses began to see the merits of adopting digital solutions, and greytHR was able to successfully retain its customers and acquire new ones. This, too, has contributed to the achievement of this key milestone.

greytHR's customers including Dunzo, HealthifyMe, Rapido, Instamojo, and Indigo Paints, come from a diverse range of industries. Recently, greytHR was awarded G2's Best Software in the HR domain for 2023, adding to the company's list of accolades. With this milestone, greytHR has cemented its status as India's most preferred cloud-based HR & Payroll platform.

Greytip Software is an HR software company serving global SME businesses through a cloud HR platform - greytHR. The greytHR platform is a popular cloud HR & Payroll software with 20,000+ customers and 2 million+ users. The platform offers 40+ tools in areas like core HR, payroll, leave and attendance, statutory compliances, expense claims, employee self-service, and much more. Headquartered in Bangalore, India, Greytip has branches in Mumbai, New Delhi, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, and Dubai.

