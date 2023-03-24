HRIDC is leveraging NCRTC's SPEED to enhance its project monitoring and management

New Delhi [India], March 24 (/ATK): Haryana Rail Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd (HRIDC) a joint venture of the Haryana government and Union Railway Ministry on Thursday signed an agreement with NCRTC (a joint venture company of the Govt of India and the states of Delhi, Haryana, Rajasthan, and Uttar Pradesh) to deploy Systematic Program Evaluation for Efficient Delivery of Projects (SPEED) for smooth monitoring of its projects, an in-house IT solution developed by NCRTC.

SPEED is an application designed to meet the specific needs of a project, providing efficient delivery and practical features. This project management tool has an audit trail, contract packages and corridors, and configurable reporting. It consolidates data from multiple sources and provides users with actionable reports and dashboards through Key Performance Indicators.

The application tracks progress throughout the entire construction process. Pre-construction works involve land acquisition, utility identification, utility diversion, and site clearance, all of which can be tracked through SPEED. It captures daily progress from field units and enables engineers to input information in real-time from the site, allowing for improved collaboration, seamless tracking of progress, and faster decisions for maximum efficiency.

Speaking on the occasion, Vinay Kumar Singh, Managing Director, NCRTC, said, "The use of SPEED made it possible for us to save considerable time in the implementation of the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor. With SPEED, HRIDC can make informed decisions that will help them achieve their desired outcomes faster. Moreover, it will also enable them to keep their stakeholders informed about the progress of their projects. "

Rajesh Agarwal, Managing Director of HRIDC, added, "The success of any project depends heavily on the team's ability to monitor and track progress. When it comes to projects that involve multiple stakeholders, this is even more important. NCRTC is a prime example of how effective tracking can help bring a project to fruition. We are confident that with the implementation of the NCRTC's SPEED tool, we will be able to streamline our operations significantly, and it will be instrumental in helping us deliver projects faster and with higher quality."

