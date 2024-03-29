Hrithik Roshan to continue as brand ambassador for Clear Premium Water

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 29: Clear Premium Water, India's fastest-growing bottled water brand, has completed a year in partnership with Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan as its brand ambassador. The collaboration has seen an immense success and is poised to soar through 2024 and extending to 2025.

Hrithik Roshan, known for his exceptional talent and charisma, has been an integral part of Clear Water's mission to provide safe and clean drinking water to all.

Reflecting on the milestone, Hrithik shared, “Wow, can't believe it's been a year already! Clear Water has been my go-to, keeping me refreshed and energized through every challenge. When it comes to making a conscious choice, Clear Rehne Mein Samajhdaari Hai. Here's to many more years of staying CLEAR and joining hands with a brand that's innovative and on a mission to make safe and clean drinking water available to all. Stay Clear, Cheers!”

Nayan Shah, Founder and CEO of Clear Premium Water, said, “Our partnership with Hrithik Roshan, has played a crucial role in establishing CLEAR as the preferred choice nationwide. With his endorsement, we have garnered trust among the masses and expanded our reach significantly. Moving forward, our ongoing collaboration with him will further bolster our position as a trusted national brand, enabling us to reach even greater heights within the industry.”

The partnership with Hrithik Roshan has been a game-changer for Clear Water, significantly enhancing consumer trust and deepening brand loyalty. Through his widespread popularity and considerable influence, they've not only bolstered brand recognition but also solidified their position as the preferred choice for Premium bottled water brands. With Hrithik’s support, Clear Water remains committed to making a lasting impact on the bottled water market, all while championing healthy living and environmental stewardship through its sustainable and social initiatives.

