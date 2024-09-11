HROne Secures USD 4M in Pre-Series B Funding - Pioneers a New Era of HR Simplification & Efficiency with AI

PNN

New Delhi [India], September 11: HROne, a prominent name in HRTech industry, announced its Pre-Series B funding round of USD 4 million (Rs 33 crores) today, led by current investors Insitor Partners and Prudent Investment Managers. This funding is a crucial milestone in HROne's journey, exhibiting the confidence and trust their investors, customers, and employees have demonstrated in its vision.

Since its Series A funding, the startup has witnessed tremendous growth and acquired several top brands as its customers. By earning 3rd rank in G2's Best Software Products 2024 rankings in the best customer satisfaction amongst 1.17 lakh software products, the HR tech leader has stamped its authority in the HCM software category.

The startup also launched 365+ high-impact product features including several AI use cases, in a single FY, paving the way for a great product experience for its customers. HROne has been at the forefront when it comes to product innovation - the startup has excelled in building an extremely simple, yet powerful HRMS that can manage the most complex of HR operations. HROne has been ranked by G2 as the world's easiest to use HCM software.

"Our continued investment in HROne reflects our confidence in their strategic approach and exceptional execution. The team's focus on maintaining a customer-first philosophy positions them uniquely to lead the HR tech revolution. We look forward to the groundbreaking advancements they will bring, driving substantial impact and delivering unparalleled value to their customers and users." Nicholas Lazos, Co-Founder and CIO, Insitor

During the announcement of this latest milestone, Karan Jain, Founder, HROne expressed, "We don't just create software; we build a community driven by a shared vision of making HR simple and impactful. Securing this Pre-Series B funding underscores the remarkable journey we've embarked on and the unwavering support we've received from our investors, customers, and the HROne team."

The commitment to innovation and continuous improvement of HROne's software solution lies at the core of their mission, and this funding will play a pivotal role in strengthening their approach to product development with the support of HROne Labs.

HROne is now poised to explore the most innovative automation and AI use cases in the HR function, thereby redefining the industry standards. The HR tech leader continues to strive to enhance its suite of AI-driven features, making the software more intuitive, efficient, and smarter.

With this funding, HROne aims to roll out new strategic programs to sustain its hypergrowth phase. Today, HROne is the go-to-solution for all HR automation needs for over 1500 brands across 20+ industries in India including Haier, Muthoot Microfin, Lux Industries, Pathkind Labs, Sula Vineyards, Mr. DIY, Magicpin, Hero Housing Finance, and several other category leaders.

With over 10+ offices across Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, and several others, the startup has been servicing customers pan-India. This funding will act as a catalyst for driving further expansion and increased growth as HROne aims to expand their market reach, improve their share in the current markets, and use a strategic approach to dominate new segments.

As they scale up, this capital infusion will also assist the firm in elevating the customer experience across multiple touchpoints right from customer onboarding to product experience to support services.

"HROne has continually demonstrated their ability to turn ambitious visions into tangible results. Their commitment to leveraging technology to streamline HR processes has not only transformed the market but has also set a new standard in the industry. We're excited to support their next phase of innovation and hyper-growth." Prashasta Seth. CEO, Prudent Investment Managers

As HROne embarks on the next chapter of its journey, the company remains focused on innovation, growth, and delivering exceptional value. The future is bright, and with the support of its investors, customers, and employees, HROne is ready to lead the HR tech industry to new frontiers.

Here's to the next chapteronwards and upwards!

