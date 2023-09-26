HRX Announces a Strategic Partnership for the Tawang Marathon in Arunachal Pradesh

​The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Pema Khandu

​​​New Delhi (India), September 26: India’s first homegrown fitness brand, HRX, jointly owned by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, is thrilled to announce its strategic partnership with the Tawang Marathon, a prestigious sporting event held in the picturesque landscapes of Tawang, Arunachal Pradesh. This partnership underscores HRX’s commitment to promoting sports such as endurance running, healthy living, and fostering a sense of community, which are the brand values at the core of HRX.

The Tawang Marathon is a collaborative initiative between the Government of Arunachal Pradesh and the Eastern Command of the Indian Army. It is designed to encourage fitness, camaraderie, and sportsmanship, aligning perfectly with HRX’s mission to empower individuals to lead active and healthy lives which enable them to become the best version of themselves.

Scheduled to take place on 1st October, the event is set to witness an estimated participation of 2500 to 3000 enthusiastic runners and fitness enthusiasts from across the country. What sets this marathon apart is the active involvement of the Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Shri Pema Khandu, who will not only inaugurate the event but also lace up his running shoes to participate alongside Indian Army Jawans. This unique collaboration between political leadership and the armed forces exemplifies the spirit of unity, fitness, and patriotism.

The Tawang Marathon promises an unforgettable experience, showcasing the breathtaking beauty of Arunachal Pradesh’s landscape, challenging routes, and the indomitable spirit of the participants. HRX is excited to contribute to this exhilarating event and is committed to providing support in various capacities.

Speaking about this exciting partnership, HRX spokesperson Afsar Zaidi, CEO at HRX said, “At HRX, we believe that a healthy lifestyle is the cornerstone of personal growth and achievement. We are honored to be associated with the Tawang Marathon, an event that not only celebrates physical fitness but also embodies the values of discipline, determination, and unity. We are excited to support the runners and excited to be contributing to making this event a resounding success.”

This collaboration with the Tawang Marathon is yet another milestone in HRX’s journey to inspire and empower individuals to lead active lives. The brand’s association with the Armed Forces is a testament to its commitment to promoting fitness and well-being among all segments of society.

About HRX:

HRX, founded in 2013 by Hrithik Roshan and Exceed Entertainment, is a platform for bringing like-minded people together to believe in the philosophy of becoming the best version of themselves, empowering a billion people to ‘be their own hero’. HRX aims to revolutionize the fitness scenario in India, as a value-for-money, high-quality alternative to international brands with its lines of sportswear and fitness accessories. The name represents the X-factor, signifying one to push oneself towards the path of excellence to achieve the best outcome possible. An example of a successful ‘Make in India’ story, HRX aims to revolutionize the fitness scenario in India, as a value-for-money, high-quality alternative to international brands.

