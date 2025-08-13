HSB Appoints Former IIM Lucknow Director Prof. Archana Shukla as Director

NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], August 13: Hari Shankar Singhania School of Business (HSB), a pioneering, technology-driven business school at JK Lakshmipat University, Jaipur, has appointed former IIM Lucknow Director, Prof. Archana Shukla, as its new Director. She took charge on August 1, 2025, succeeding Prof. Gregory Dunn.

An IIT Kanpur alumna with a PhD in Psychology, Prof. Shukla is an eminent academic specialising in organisational behaviour and knowledge management. She brings to the new role more than three decades of experience in teaching, research and academic leadership.

Prof. Shukla served for six years as Director of IIM Lucknow, and prior to this, she had also served as the Dean of the IIM Lucknow Noida Campus for more than 3 years. She was the first chairperson of Dr. Ishwar Dayal Chair for futuristic Issues in the Behavioral Sciences for the period of 2015 - 2017. She has designed and delivered Management Development Programmes (MDPs) on leadership, strategic thinking, team building, and managerial effectiveness, along with process consulting in culture building, coaching, mentoring, and assessment centres for organisations such as KPMG, Mahindra & Mahindra, Samsung, Reckitt Benckiser, Johnson & Johnson, and the GMR Group, among others.

At HSB, Prof. Shukla will lead the flagship two-year UGC-accredited residential MBA programme with specialisation tracks in digital product management, artificial intelligence and business analytics, and entrepreneurship and organisational foresight.

Warmly welcoming the appointment of Prof. Shukla, Shri B.H. Singhania, Chancellor, JK Lakshmipat University, said, "Her appointment as the Director of our premier business school will advance HSB's mission of blending academic rigour with real-world relevance. Her remarkable track record at IIM Lucknow and her expertise in organisational behaviour will be instrumental in nurturing global business leaders who are ready to shape tomorrow's enterprises."

HSB, founded in 2024 on the JKLU campus, is already making strides in nurturing leaders who can successfully steer organisations in the face of rapid technological advancements and global disruptions.

Commenting on her appointment, Prof. Archana Shukla said, "I am honoured to join HSB at this pivotal phase. The institution's vision is perfectly aligned with the demands of a rapidly evolving global business landscape. I look forward to working with faculty, students, and industry mentors to elevate HSB's impact internationally."

HSB was established in memory of Hari Shankar Singhania, a visionary industrialist and philanthropist who was the Founding Chancellor of JK Lakshmipat University and Former President of JK Organisation.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor