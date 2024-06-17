PRNewswire

Singapore, June 17: HTX, a leading cryptocurrency exchange, proudly announces the appointment of Singapore national football team goalkeeper Hassan Sunny as Chief Safeguarding Officer.

"The partnership between HTX, the 'People's Exchange', and Hassan Sunny, the 'People's Goalkeeper', is a perfect match," said Justin Sun, Member of the HTX Global Advisory Board. "Together, we will work to ensure the safety and security of user assets in the ever-evolving crypto world. Just as Sunny fearlessly protects his goal on the field, HTX is committed to protecting every user's assets with the same determination and resolve, providing the safest and most reliable investment environment possible."

Sunny also expressed his excitement about joining the HTX family, stating "I am excited to be part of HTX. I can't wait to embark on this journey with the team."

Sunny has been called a national hero in China for his outstanding performance in the final group match of the first round of the 2026 FIFA World Cup Asian Qualifiers against Thailand on June 11th. Despite facing relentless attacks, Sunny made an incredible 11 saves, including a crucial one in stoppage time. Singapore ultimately lost the match 1-3, but their result helped China qualify for the next round at the expense of Thailand.

About HTX:

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a crypto exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, wallets, research, investment, incubation and other areas. HTX serves millions of users worldwide, with a business presence covering over 160 countries and regions across five continents. Its three development strategies - "global development, technology drives development, and technology for good" underpin its commitment to providing comprehensive services and values to global cryptocurrency enthusiasts.

Contact Details

Michael Wang

glo-media@htx-inc.com

https://www.htx.com/

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2391903/image_ID__Logo.jpg

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire.will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor