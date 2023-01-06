Hughes Systique wins the Best Security Practices in IT-ITES Sector in the SME category at the 17th Edition of NASSCOM-DSCI's AISS 2022

Hughes Systique was adjudged as the winner of Best Security Practices in IT-ITES sector in the small/medium category organizations at the 17th Edition of NASSCOM-DSCI's Annual Information International Security Summit 2022 (AISS). HSC was represented by Pradiman Pandita (CISO) VP - IT & Quality, Bhupinder Singh, AVP - IT, Venkata Phani Krishna, Systems Design Engineer - Enterprise Applications and Rajat Marwah, Systems Design Engineer- IT Infrastructure. The nominations were evaluated by NASSCOM members, government officials, research organizations, academic institutions and business leaders. More than 100 organizations were nominated for the said excellence awards.

The award highlights the immense contribution of HSC's IT & Data security team and their strategic, proactive, and innovative security and privacy efforts to help the organization address real risks, build resilience, increase trustworthiness, and create a conducive environment for doing business and thus enabling the organization to harness data protection as a lever for business growth. On winning the prestigious award, Pandita said, "We are honoured to receive this Award from NASSCOM-DSCI, and it reflects what we practice every day. HSC has continuously invested in creating next-gen solutions that leverage cutting-edge technology."

For this event, HSC showcased its strong expertise in the security industry primarily in the following four key areas, along with many more steps taken to improve the overall InfoSec posture:

- Data Protection from increasing Ransome ware Attacks - Deployed solution with Data Backup to the cloud with Ransomware Protection, and this is going to help us in responding quickly if any crises arise in the future by protecting backup data against external ransomware threats

- Addressing Vulnerabilities & patches - SaaS Based Centralised Patch Management & Vulnerabilities Solution for keeping endpoints secure and up to date for both on-prem and WFH Users

- Incident Detection and response - Deployed Industry Leading NextGen SIEM Solution for early detection and Continuous monitoring of incidents at various stages to spot the signs of abnormal behaviour across 1200+ endpoints

- 3rd Party Risk Management - Comprehensive approach for Third Party Services(Cloud/Vendor) Risk Assessment exercise periodically.

This award is a validation of the maturity of HSC's security capabilities, thought leadership and tenacity to safeguard clients' information assets and HSCs ability to share and offer its expertise and services in the Cybersecurity domain to enterprise customers globally.

