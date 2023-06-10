Human BioSciences factory in Ahmedabad supplies medical products to all of India

ATK

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], June 10: The state-of-the-art Human Biosciences factory in Ahmedabad, India, has become a key player in the production of medical-grade wound care collagen sheets and powders. With a dedicated team of highly skilled employees, the factory has been supplying these essential products to meet the growing demand for healthcare facilities in Southern India.

Human BioSciences was founded by renowned biosciences expert Dr Manoj Jain in 1991, with its main factory in the United States. The Ahmedabad factory highlights the organization's commitment to further innovation and growth. These plans are set to enhance the factory's capacity to meet the rising demand for medical-grade wound care collagen products across India.

Dr Jain recently travelled to India to personally oversee operations and meet with the factory staff, "It is with great pride to see the plant setup and maintaining the highest standards required for a clean facility to produce products for sterile medical use. The entire team displays exceptional work and dedication, which will continue to bring more success to the factory and the area."

Dr Jain met with the Quality Assurance Manager to ensure that the factory maintains the highest standards of quality and adheres to the stringent regulations governing the production of medical-grade products. He also met with the facilities Microbiologist to share expertise in production and discuss the exploration of new product development.

This visit and his hands-on involvement underscore Dr Jain's unwavering commitment to advancing biosciences in India. By fostering cutting-edge research, developing high-quality products, and cultivating a skilled workforce, the Human Biosciences Factory in Ahmedabad continues to lead the way in medical-grade wound care collagen production.

Human Biosciences, Inc. is a global biotechnology company specializing in collagen-based products for wound care management. Dr Manoj Jain founded HBS in 1990 with Kollagen™ technology pioneering advanced wound care with native non-hydrolyzed Type -1 bovine collagen in its purest form with three delivery modes with Collatek® Collagen Gel, SkinTemp® II Collagen Sheets and Medifil® II Collagen Particles. HBS continues engineering breakthroughs daily with innovative new product development, manufacturing advancements, and distribution of products globally with facilities in USA and India.

