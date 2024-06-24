Human GmbH Diagnostics and Medsource Ozone Biomedicals announce JV for setting up of Human Diagnostics India

PNN

New Delhi [India], June 24: Human Diagnostics GmbH, Wiesbaden, Germany, a global player in the in vitro diagnostics industry, offering a broad portfolio of high quality made in Germany products to over 160 countries for over 50 years, and Medsource Ozone Biomedicals, one of the largest Indian IVD manufacturers, today announced the setting up of Human Diagnostics India (P) Ltd under a joint venture agreement between the two organizations.

Aligning with the Government of India initiative of 'Make in India', Human Diagnostics India is committed to offer world class clinical diagnostics products to the Indian market. As a part of the long-standing association, Medsource Ozone Biomedicals has already begun the manufacture of Autoimmune diagnostic kits in India jointly with Human Diagnostics GmbH since past one year. The new initiative is aimed at enabling a much wider adoption and a deeper collaboration with Indian healthcare industry. Cutting-edge clinical diagnostic platforms being introduced by Human will be channelled through the new joint venture company. Additionally, the plan is to bring German manufacturing and technologies to be adapted for Indian markets, making products affordable while maintaining German standards at all times. There is also potential for products being made in India to be taken to global markets through this JV.

Dr. Bjorn Breth, Managing Director, Human Diagnostics GmbH, Germany expressed his happiness and spoke on the potential of this Indo-German collaboration, "We are amazed with the potential that India presents. We are in this market for over 20 years and are glad to see the progress of the country, and the positive impact our products have created in healthcare space in developing economies. Dr. Arvinder Singh, Director, Human India (P) Ltd, said that we are excited on the road ahead for Human India Diagnostics - several new opportunities exist, and we can support our existing partners like never before. We shall bring together German technology and Indian manufacturing ecosystem for innovative, never thought before solutions in healthcare."

Ajaykumar Bhatt, CEO, Medsource Ozone Biomedicals, said "It gives us an immense pleasure to be a part of this joint venture and see tremendous potential of this partnership. Human India will serve the need for reliable, accurate and high-quality products for all stakeholders and partners of Human Diagnostics in India, not just Medsource Ozone. As one of India's leading IVD manufacturer, we are excited to take this collaboration forward serving Indian as well as global markets in the coming times. We are already looking at several potential projects in molecular diagnostics, autoimmunity, conventional lab diagnostics, point of care testing and even new automation options through this JV."

About Medsource Ozone

Medsource Ozone Biomedicals is one of the largest Indian diagnostics products (IVD) manufacturer. Founded in 2003, the Delhi NCR based organization provide comprehensive solutions for medium and large sized labs across India and 40 global countries for clinical chemistry, hematology, rapid diagnostic tests, molecular diagnostics, immunohematology, immunoassays, diabetes monitoring, blood banking and autoimmune diagnostics. Being one of the largest rapid test manufacturers, Medsource Ozone offers one of the largest range of in vitro diagnostic product range from their 3 manufacturing facilities including a new upcoming plant at Delhi NCR. The complete range of products are offered to customers through a team of professional sales, application and service team and qualified distribution partners.

About Human GmbH Diagnostics, Germany

For 50 years HUMAN has been serving the healthcare sector. HUMAN's success is based on three pillars: A broad and constantly growing portfolio of in vitro diagnostic products with quality made in Germany, outstanding worldwide available service, support and supply capabilities and a grown culture of partnership with our distribution partners in more than 160 countries. All together HUMAN is global player in the in vitro diagnostics industry.

