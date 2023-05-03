HumFarkNahiKarte Breaking Stereotypes and Challenging Discrimination

New Delhi (India), May 3: The values of Pathkind Labs are deep-rooted in the concept of bringing about a change for good. Adhering to this belief, purposeful endeavours have made their presence felt in the world of healthcare as well as in the societal norms that transpire around us. Catering to the latter, the Pathkind Labs series of #HumFarkNahiKarte ad films have successfully challenged stereotypes, taboos, and stigmas to divert the narrative and pave the way for an open-minded conversation.

The latest offering that went live on 7 March 2023 is an open letter to discrimination that infects our motherland with prejudice. The ad film encircles the aspect of bias against Indians hailing from the northeast region residing in other parts of the country, thereby shedding light on the injustice they face in their daily lives on the basis of racially and culturally different. It also imparts the message that how we as human beings have been granted the boon of friendship – an emotionally-driven act that possesses the power to triumph over hate and how we can adopt the same in our lives to fight the bigotry that lingers around us.

With the film acting as a platform to raise one’s voice on varied forms of discrimination that converge out of religion, caste, gender, and others, Mr Sanjeev Vashishta, Managing Director and CEO of Pathkind Diagnostics Private Limited, stated, “History is vocal of the fact that small acts of valour cast a mammoth impact. We at Pathkind Labs have never shied away from being the first – neither in the healthcare sector nor in the society out there, we have always fought for what’s right because it’s the befitting trademark of our philosophy”.

Click on the link below to experience the essence of commitment that we harbour of the masses: LINK

Pathkind Labs invite people to join forces with us and be vocal enough to eradicate discrimination from the face of our nation and pave the way for unity, love, harmony, and brotherhood

If you have any objection to this press release content, kindly contact pr.error.rectification[at]gmail.com to notify us. We will respond and rectify the situation in the next 24 hours.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor