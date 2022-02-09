HY BTS Coffee India celebrating Valentine's Day as Purpletine's Day

HY BTS Coffee, the most favourite beverage of youth in India, is celebrating upcoming Valentine's Day as Purpletine's Day and giving special discount of 14% to the consumers with an opportunity of Visiting Korea and Watch the Live Concert of BTS.

The customer can visit the following link to visit the website and buy the coffee at 14% discount.

Purple is a hue of love, The K-pop group's legion of fans, otherwise known as the BTS ARMY, communicate 'Love You' as 'Purple You'. The term was first coined by the BTS member V in 2016. HY Coffee brand collaborated with globally famous K-Pop Group BTS in 2018 and their celebrating Valentine's Day as Purpletine's Day.

On this special occasion, HY BTS coffee is offering different flavours of premium coffee brand on a discounted rate, to make your Love one get the experience of your sweet and strong emotions of love with every sip of world famous amazing BTS Coffee.

'Purpletine's Day' theme represent long lasting relationship, as the Purple is the last color of the rainbow, that last longer than any other colors. Thus, through Purpletine's Day theme we are focusing towards developing an ever lasting relationship with our customers, added, Founder, Seo Hae Keun, Saem Hospitality & Trading, an exclusive distribution partner for HY Korean Company in India.

With Purpletine's Day Special Gift of HY BTS Coffee, Your love one could also win the chance of watching BTS Live Concert in Korea. The company is giving an opportunity to consumers to enjoy the world-famous BTS Group live concert 2022 in the month of March in Korea.

We are excited to see the overwhelming response of youth and all age group's consumers. Observing the demand of HY BTS Coffee we are planning to expand our reach across all regions of country, said Geetanjali Pal, General Manager for Saem Hospitality & Trading.

The company is coming up with a special Lucky Draw event for Indian customers in which the 2 Lucky winners will get the chance to attend the next concert of BTS in Korea in 2022. The contest is valid from 15-Dec-21 to 14-Mar-22.

For verification of the winner, the eligible contestant would be asked to share a Photograph of the pack container having the Lucky Draw sticker. For details you can check out

