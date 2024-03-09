Hyder Kazmi’s “Bandit Shakuntala” – A Riveting Tale of Courage and Redemption

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 9: Dimension ASC Digital LLP & UPJ Films Production proudly announce the trailer launch of their upcoming film, “Bandit Shakuntala” a compelling narrative based on a true story that blurs the lines between fiction and reality. *Directed by Hyder Kazmi, this cinematic masterpiece delves deep into the untold story of a woman who defied norms and found her identity amidst the chaos of the wilderness.

“Bandit Shakuntala” unravels the enigmatic journey of *Shakuntala Mahto, portrayed by the Bandit, Shakuntala Mahto herself, being introduced alongside an ensemble cast featuring *Hyder Kazmi, Onkar Das Manikpuri, Pratibha Yashpal Sharma, Vishal Tiwari, Akshay Verma, Lalitesh Jha, Ratanlal, Zafar Kazmi & Abhimanyu Singh*. Set against the rugged backdrop of the Indian heartland, the film captures the essence of rebellion, revenge and resilience.

“Bandit Shakuntala” breaks new ground by featuring real-life bandits in its cast, adding unparalleled authenticity to the narrative. Blurring the lines between reality and fiction, these individuals bring their firsthand experiences and raw emotions to the screen, enriching the storytelling with a genuine depth that captivates audiences. Through their presence, the film offers a unique glimpse into the world of outlaws, shedding light on their untold stories and humanizing their complex personas.

Produced by Liaquat Gola, Upendra Kumar, Pintu Kumar, Sharwan Prasad & Hyder Kazmi, “Bandit Shakuntala” boasts a stellar crew including acclaimed editor Ballu Saluja, Associate Director- Priti Rao Krishna, visionary DOP Jagminder Singh Hundal, and the masterful storytelling prowess of Shivram Yadav. With soul-stirring music by Aman Shlok under the banner of DIMENSION MUSIC, the film promises an unforgettable auditory experience.

Director Hyder Kazmi expressed his excitement about the trailer launch of “Bandit Shakuntala,” stating*, _”The trailer launch marks the beginning of an extraordinary journey, where audiences will be immersed in the riveting tale of courage and redemption. With ‘Bandit Shakuntala,’ we aim to shed light on the untold stories of resilience and defiance, portraying the human spirit in its rawest form.”

Producer Liaquat Gola shared his thoughts on the trailer launch of “Bandit Shakuntala,” remarking, _”The trailer launch is just a glimpse of the powerful narrative that awaits audiences. ‘Bandit Shakuntala’ is not just a film; it’s a testament to the indomitable spirit of individuals who dare to defy societal norms and find their path amidst adversity. International Critics have loved the movie”

