Hygenco and STL Pioneer Sustainable Manufacturing in the Optical Fibre Industry

Gurgaon (Haryana) [India], July 17: Hygenco Green Energies has commissioned Maharashtra's first green hydrogen and green oxygen production facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, marking a significant milestone in India's journey towards sustainable manufacturing and industrial decarbonization. This pioneering project will supply green hydrogen and oxygen to Sterlite Technologies Ltd.'s glass preform facility, supporting its goal to achieve Net Zero by 2030.

This facility, 'Project Photon Leap', marks Hygenco's third operational green hydrogen plant, following the successful commissioning of Project Heartland at Ujjain, Madhya Pradesh in 2022, and Project Steel One at Hisar, Haryana in 2024. The newly inaugurated plant will enable Sterlite Technologies Ltd. (STL) to become the world's first optical fibre manufacturer to deploy 100% green hydrogen in its production processes. Developed under a long-term offtake agreement, Hygenco will build, own, and operate the facilityensuring a reliable and commercially viable supply. The facility features advanced autonomous energy management systems, real-time monitoring, and automated control technologies, enhancing safety and operational efficiency.

Speaking on the successful commissioning of the green hydrogen plant, Amit Bansal, CEO, Hygenco Green Energies Pvt. Ltd., said, "Green hydrogen has the potential to be a game-changer in India's journey towards sustainability. Our partnership with STL represents a bold step forward in decarbonizing industrial processes. We are proud to enable STL to lead the global optical fibre industry into a new era of green manufacturing."

"By leveraging 100% green hydrogen for its glass preform manufacturing, STL is setting a new global benchmark for decarbonization in the optical fibre industry. Our partnership with Hygenco exemplifies our commitment towards sustainability and operational excellence. We are proud to lead the way in integrating green hydrogen into large-scale manufacturing and look forward to continuing our efforts to build a greener, more resilient future for India and the world," said Rahul Puri, CEO - Optical Networking Business, STL.

About Hygenco Green Energies Pvt. Ltd.

Headquartered in Gurgaon, India, Hygenco develops and deploys scaled up commercially attractive green hydrogen and green ammonia assets. Hygenco is looking to invest $2.5 billion over 3 years to set up Green Hydrogen projects in India. Hygenco is committed to deploying 10 GW of green hydrogen and ammonia assets by 2030, aligning with India's net-zero ambitions, and solidifying its leadership in the global clean energy transition.

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd.

STL is a leading global optical and digital solutions company providing advanced offerings to build 5G, Rural, FTTx, Enterprise and Data Centre networks. Read more, Contact us, stl.tech | Twitter | LinkedIn | YouTube

