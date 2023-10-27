Hygnity – a new-age toilet seat sanitizer that offers 24x7x30-Day “self-sanitized” toilets!

In a remarkable breakthrough aimed at transforming women’s hygiene and dignity, a Government of India-recognised startup, Sicora Technologies Private Limited proudly introduces Hygnity, an innovative formulation set to revolutionize toilet sanitation and hygiene.

New Delhi (India), October 26: Hygnity, a cutting-edge toilet seat sanitizer, offers an additional line of defense against UTI-causing bacteria and boasts the unique capability to “self-sanitize” toilets for up to 30 days with a single application!

Addressing a Silent Crisis – Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs)

With more than 180 million women worldwide suffering from Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs), exceeding the combined population of France, Germany, and the UK, the impact of this widespread issue extends beyond mere physical discomfort. UTIs take a significant toll on mental health and self-esteem, rendering them a silent crisis.

In India, where UTIs are a household name, 72% of women avoid public toilets, and 84% resort to squatting in public restrooms to reduce the risk of infection, compromising hygiene and overall well-being. While global conglomerates prioritize cleanliness, the presence of approximately 3.2 million bacteria per square centimeter on a typical toilet seat underscores the need for improved sanitation solutions.

Introducing Hygnity (Hygiene+Dignity)

Hygnity is committed to delivering “Hygiene Dignity” to women worldwide by reducing the incidence of UTIs and bacterial infections through enhanced bio-security. Hygnity’s vision aligns seamlessly with Hon. PM Shri Narendra Modi’s Swachh and Swastha Bharat missions.

Yash Jain, the Founder & Director of Sicora Technologies Pvt Ltd, stresses the importance of addressing UTIs, stating, “The physical and psychological impact of UTIs on women cannot be ignored. We are committed to reducing the occurrence of UTIs, one toilet at a time, by offering an additional line of defense against UTI-causing bacteria and providing 24x7x30-Day ‘self-sanitized’ toilets! As per reports, a clean and bio-secure environment increases the overall productivity of female employees by nearly 35%. Well, that’s an excellent return on an investment.”

Hygnity’s toilet seat sanitizer has undergone rigorous testing, adhering to International Standards at independent NABL-accredited laboratories. The technology, supported by over 1000 trial and pilot studies, has proven to eliminate 99.9% of bacteria, including E-Coli, Salmonella, Shigella, and Staph. Aureus.

This affordable and environmentally friendly solution is easy to use and enhances both women’s health and overall well-being.

Dr. Atul Chaskar, Professor at ICT Mumbai, states, “Hygnity’s antibacterial coating ensures 24/7 self-sanitization on high-touch surfaces, creating a lasting, germ-free environment, and providing an added defense against harmful microbes for user well-being.”

As a subsidiary brand built by Sicora Technologies Private Limited, Hygnity benefits from being incubated at MU Ideas (Mumbai University), home to India’s largest Nanosciences and Nanotechnology Lab.

Hygnity’s focus extends beyond the “cleanliness quotient” to enhancing the “hygiene quotient” of toilet spaces. It presents a compelling case for businesses, including multinational corporations (MNCs), government offices, banks, schools, and hospitals, to invest in Hygnity for the well-being of their employees.

Affordable Bio-Security

For just ₹1 a day, employers can now provide vital bio-security to their employees, safeguarding them against bacteria and viruses and marking a significant step towards an affordable and healthier future.

Hygnity is available in various sizes, including 60 ml and 100 ml for personal use, as well as 1L and 5L options for industrial applications.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor