HYROX, the World's Largest Fitness Race Series, Set to Launch in India

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], October 21: HYROX, a global leader in fitness racing, is excited to announce the launch of HYROX India, a joint venture with Yoska, a Bengaluru-based fit-tech and endurance event company.

HYROX India aims to introduce a groundbreaking fitness race that combines running and functional strength workouts, offering a new challenge to gym enthusiasts, runners, and the broader fitness community across India. The race will make its India debut on 3rd May 2025, and with Mumbai as the host city.

HYROX, which began in Germany in 2017, has become the fastest-growing fitness event globally, with successful events in cities like London, New York, Berlin, Dubai, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Founded by Christian Toetzke, a 30-year veteran in endurance sports, and Moritz Furste, double Olympic Gold medalist, HYROX has captured the imagination of fitness enthusiasts worldwide.

A Simple Yet Challenging Format

The HYROX format is designed to be accessible yet challenging, making it ideal for participants of all fitness levels. The average finishing time is around 1 hour and 45 minutes.

The event involves 8 x 1 km runs, each 1 km run followed by a functional workout station as follows

* 1,000m SkiErg (indoor skiing machine)

* 50m sled push

* 50m sled pull

* 80m burpee broad jumps

* 1,000m on a rowing machine

* 200m farmers carry

* 100m sandbag lunges

* 75 or 100 wall ball squats

Accessibility and Inclusivity

HYROX India is committed to making this sport accessible to a wide range of participants. Registration will soon be open for various categories, including Open Singles for beginners, Pro Singles for experienced athletes, and options for heavyweight enthusiasts. Additionally, there will be Doubles and Relay Team categories, encouraging participation from corporates, friends, and families.

Strong Support and Sponsorship

Global sponsors like PUMA, MyProtein, Red Bull, CENTR, and Concept 2 back HYROX India. As the official footwear and sportswear partner, PUMA India will be promoting HYROX in the country in 2025. As a precursor to its launch in India, PUMA had taken three renowned Indian athletes - Paris Olympic medalists PR Sreejesh and Sarabjot Singh, along with MMA champion Ritu Phogat - for HYROX Singapore event on which was held on September 1, 2024. The three athletes participated in the fitness race and shared their HYROX experience with enthusiasts.

HYROX India is also in active discussions with various India-based brands to explore partnership opportunities, aiming to expand the event's reach and impact across the region.

Deepak Raj, CEO of Yoska and Country Head for HYROX India, who has been instrumental in bringing HYROX to India, stated, "We are thrilled to introduce a completely new sport to India that caters to gym enthusiasts, runners, and the broader endurance fitness community. This joint venture between Yoska and HYROX Global leverages our local expertise and their proven framework to bring a unique fitness race to the country. HYROX is set to redefine the fitness landscape, offering a challenge that combines strength, speed, and endurancesomething the Indian market has never experienced before. We are eager to see the entire Indian fitness community come together for this exhilarating event."

Christian Toetzke, CEO of HYROX, added, "HYROX was created to connect the world's training, running, and fitness communities through competition. Gym workouts lacked gamification, and HYROX fills that gap by using natural movements that train every part of the body and are inclusive for everyone. We are present in 30 countries and are extremely excited to bring the sport to India now."

Moritz Furste, co-founder of HYROX, emphasized, "We are here to change the world of sports. HYROX is an opportunity for everyone to discover their potential and be part of a global community. HYROX is more than a race or fitness challengeit is a lifestyle option for more than 400,000 fitness enthusiasts participating worldwide."

Commenting on the partnership, Karthik Balagopalan, Managing Director, PUMA India, said, "As a sports brand, PUMA is excited and encouraged by the fact that India's running & fitness community is rapidly growing and looking for novel ways to help them push and reach their performance potential. Running & training are very important disciplines for us and we are thrilled that HYROX is finally coming to India. HYROX is the next generation of fitness experience and is the new badge of honour for the modern athlete. PUMA as the official footwear and apparel partner, will be backing athletes and enthusiasts with high-performance products designed exclusively to boost their speed, stability and endurance for this dynamic fitness race."

About HYROX

HYROX is a global fitness racing brand that connects training, running, and fitness communities worldwide through competition. Originating in Germany, HYROX has become a fitness phenomenon, with events spanning Europe, the USA, and beyond. Founded by Christian Toetzke and Moritz Furste, HYROX is now the fastest-growing fitness sport on the planet.

About HYROX India

HYROX India is a joint venture between Yoska and HYROX Global, aiming to create a vibrant fitness community through a series of competitive events. HYROX India is dedicated to making fitness accessible to all, with events that cater to participants of every fitness level.

About YOSKA

Yoska, a Bengaluru-based fit-tech and endurance event company, has been a pioneer in bringing international fitness events to India. Founded by Deepak Raj, Yoska is committed to helping individuals achieve their fitness goals through endurance sports. They are the India region rights holders of the IRONMAN races brand which showcases their dedication to promoting active lifestyles and providing athletes with global competitive opportunities.

About PUMA

PUMA is one of the world's leading sports brands, designing, developing, selling and marketing footwear, apparel and accessories. For 75 years, PUMA has relentlessly pushed sport and culture forward by creating fast products for the world's fastest athletes. PUMA offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories such as Football, Running and Training, Basketball, Golf, and Motorsports. It collaborates with renowned designers and brands to bring sport influences into street culture and fashion. The PUMA Group owns the brands PUMA, Cobra Golf and stichd. The company distributes its products in more than 120 countries, employs about 20,000 people worldwide, and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.

